Six reasons why DIFC's savings scheme replacing end-of-service payments is so popular

Launched in February this year, the initiative boasts assets amounting to $73m
Here, Claudia Maldonado, principal at Mercer Financial Services explains why.
Employees are more accountable. They have more ownership. They can get involved in preparing for that planning. The DEWS plan gives employees significantly more choice than they would have had if they had gone as an individual.
It’s significantly more cost efficient. If you have a look right now at the retail solutions or the individual solutions that are available in the UAE, it’s exorbitant prices and with onerous terms and conditions and penalties if you leave at a certain time. This allows employees to make savings in the most cost-efficient way, no penalties attached and to have so much choice. So there’s diversification. That is very key and something that has not been seen before.
It’s very important for an employer to attract and retain key talent. Now all of a sudden when you are structuring incentive plans, you can also attach additional contributions for certain individuals, according to the plan. It gives a different flavour to attracting and retaining key talent and certainly aligns with what a lot of expats coming into this region have in their home countries.
The UAE, even on the retail solutions, from a governance point of view, the regulator was quite nascent and there wasn’t enough regulation to protect and monitor the retail solutions that were out there. Now you’ve got a very robust and highly regulated and governed programme where people have security. Their investments are off-shore, you’ve got dual regulation with a trustee and the Dubai Financial Services Authority. The trustee is also registered in the Isle of Man which has arguably the strictest regulations related to financial savings. You have peace of mind.
Security of benefits to employees. Employees are now assured of receiving some money when they leave their employer. The is not guaranteed with an end of service. They also have the opportunity to get more than what the end of service would have been. Sure it can also go the other way, but the aim of this is to grow greater than that salary inflation.
From an employer point of view, it removes that open-ended liability. They were making a provision on their books for the future promise that they have to pay this end of service, it takes that away. Their books are better in that regard.
Real news, real analysis and real insight have real value – especially at a time like this. Unlimited access ArabianBusiness.com can be unlocked for as little as $4.75 per month. Click here for more details.