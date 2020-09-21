We noticed you're blocking ads.

Keep supporting great journalism by turning off your ad blocker.

Questions about why you are seeing this? Contact us
بالعربية
  • Search
بالعربية

Font Size

- Aa +

  1. Home
  2. Politics & Economics
Mon 21 Sep 2020 01:49 PM

Font Size

- Aa +

Lebanon's PM urges action to save crisis-hit country

Mustapha Adib is under pressure to form a fresh cabinet as soon as possible so the new gov't can launch a raft of reforms

Lebanon's PM urges action to save crisis-hit country

Lebanon's newly appointed premier Mustapha Adib. Image: AFP/Getty Images

Lebanon's prime minister-designate Mustapha Adib on Monday urged competing political forces to step up and help him form a desperately needed independent government to save the crisis-hit country.

Adib is under pressure to form a fresh cabinet line-up as soon as possible so the new government can launch a raft of reforms required to unlock billions of dollars in foreign aid.

Lebanon was mired in its worst economic crisis in decades and battling the novel coronavirus pandemic, even before one of the world's biggest non-nuclear explosions at the Beirut port last month.

"Any further delay will exacerbate and deepen the crisis," Adib said in a statement.

Adib's remarks came after a French-imposed deadline to form the cabinet passed last week.

The premier-designate appealed to all political forces to "work towards the success of the French initiative immediately and without delay" to help rescue the country.

"The Lebanese people's woes... require the cooperation of all sides to facilitate forming a crisis government" of independents, he said.

Adib's efforts to form a government have been effectively blocked by the two main Shiite groups in Lebanon's usual power-sharing arrangement -- Amal and Hezbollah.

Observers have said their insistence to keep the finance ministry is linked to recent US sanctions against a former minister from Amal, as well as Hezbollah-linked businesses.

The August 4 explosion of hundreds of tonnes of ammonium nitrate at the Beirut port killed more than 190 people, wounded thousands, and ravaged large parts of the capital.

Arabian Business: why we're going behind a paywall

Real news, real analysis and real insight have real value – especially at a time like this. Unlimited access ArabianBusiness.com can be unlocked for as little as $4.75 per month. Click here for more details.

AFP

Read next

Beirut Port blast damage could exceed $20bn, fuelling funding concerns

Lebanon 'running out of time' to implement reforms

Abu Dhabi set to open first international investment office in Tel Aviv