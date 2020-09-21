WTO nominee Liam Fox to push for greater GCC-UK trade links

UK World Trade Organisation (WTO) nominee Liam Fox has voiced his support for boosting UK-GCC trade, should he clinch the WTO director-general role.

“There is huge potential for increasing trade between the two regions, particularly in the life sciences, wider services sector and education services,” Fox told Arabian Business.

The Brexit-backing MP for North Somerset, who has passed the second round of the WTO director-general selection, was sacked as from the Cabinet by Boris Johnson when he became Prime Minister in July last year.

Honoured to be through to the second round of #WTODG selection process. I look forward to continuing to campaign on the issues that matter to @wto members and making the case for global free trade. My sincere thanks to those have supported my campaign so far. #LiamFoxForWTO pic.twitter.com/3bEOxFb8XY— Dr Liam Fox MP #LiamFoxForWTO (@LiamFox) September 18, 2020

The former UK International Trade Secretary said there is “tremendous potential” for the Gulf and Britain to build on their historical links, great friendship and economies post-Brexit.

“I think that developing their relationship outside of the European Union will be beneficial for both regions,” he said. “You couldn’t get a better backdrop for trade.”

Fox said he would aim to encourage greater bi-lateral flow between the Gulf and the UK. “Great effort is already being put into that. We have already staged a number of conferences that have brought investment into the UK and vice versa,” he said.

Congratulations to @LiamFox for reaching the second round.



With a wealth of experience of institutional reform, and as a passionate advocate for international cooperation and free trade, the WTO would be in excellent hands under his leadership.— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) September 18, 2020

“There is a lot of untapped potential for the UK to be able to sell into the Gulf. I would hope that UK companies would take advantage of the help that’s on offer from the Department of Trade and Investment.”

Johnson nominated Fox to be a WTO candidate to replace current director general, Roberto Azevedo, who stepped down after seven years in charge.

Fox is campaigning to restore the credibility of the WTO at the heart of the rules-based trading system, reform its Appellate Body, deliver genuine gender equality by ensuring that at least half of his top team are women and work more closely with other international organisations.

The MP for North Somerset outlined how he would take a ‘liberal’ approach to trade should he clinch the directorship.

“Free and open trade with as few barriers as possible is best for mutual benefit, we need to reverse some of the protectionism of the last few years,” he said.

“There is a link between social cohesion, security and prosperity – these are the messages I’ve been sending out.”

As well as Fox, the other four contestants in the race are Amina Mohamed, former Kenyan foreign minister; Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, an ex-finance minister in Nigeria; Yoo Myung-hee of South Korea, a minister for trade; and Mohammad Maziad Al-Tuwaijri, a Saudi former economy minister.

Each member’s preferences remain secret throughout the whole process, as does the overall support for each candidate. The process is expected to be complete by November 7.