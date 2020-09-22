Mills sale heralds new era for privatisation in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia has hailed a new era for food security in the kingdom as the country seeks to complete the privatisation of its milling industry.

The Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture, Abdulrahman A Al-Fadley, applauded the "historic" event as Saudi Arabia’s state grain buyer Saudi Grains Organisation (SAGO) said the second and final stage of the bidding process for its mills had started.

The privatisation marks one of the first sales of the country’s state-owned assets while reports indicate a total of 38 government agencies will be prepared for privatisation within two years.

The move is part of broader plans to overhaul the economy.

Al-Fadley said that the sale of the flour milling companies will help to enhance competition and improve operational efficiency in the sector. "It will also help to increase the diversity of high quality flour products in the local market and improve service standards to customers," he added.

The privatisation helps to realise the objectives of Vision 2030, which seeks to raise the contribution of the private sector to the GDP.

The first part of the milling sector privatisation was completed in July with the sale of two milling firms to Saudi and Gulf investors and now the sale of the two remaining milling companies is now underway.

Ahmad A Al-Fares, chairman of SAGO, said the company will become the regulator of the milling sector and main supplier of wheat, barley and other grains to the privatised milling companies.

He added that SAGO also seeks to develop, qualify and train employees in the sector, create incentive benefits and stimulate new job opportunities in flour milling companies for the national workforce.

Rayyan M. Nagadi, CEO of the National Centre for Privatization & PPP, described the completion of the sale process as a "turning point" for the flour milling sector in the kingdom.

According to Saudi newspaper Okaz, government agencies linked to ministries of the environment, water and agriculture; transportك energy; industry and mineral wealth; housing; education, health; rural and village affairs; the Haj and Umrah; communications and information technology; media and sports could all be targeted for privatisation.