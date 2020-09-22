Beirut retailers losing hope after Lebanese President's 'heading towards hell' warning

Retailers in Beirut say they are losing hope in the future after Lebanese President Michel Aoun warned that Lebanon is "heading towards hell" if a new government isn’t formed soon.

All efforts to form such a government have reached a stalemate and Aoun's statement comes as the country’s leading Shiite parties, the Amal Movement and Hezbollah, say they must name Shi'ite ministers who should include the finance minister.

French President Emmanuel Macron set a September 15 deadline to form a new government, but Lebanese factions failed to meet that deadline.

Amid growing concerns, the Lebanese pound fell Tuesday against the dollar on the black market. Currency exchangers were selling the dollar for LBP8,000 and buying it for LBP7,900 against LBP7,600 on Monday.

Dany Habib, 40, owner of a shop in Achrafieh, told Arabian Business: “All things are disappointing. When I heard the president of the republic say that we’re going to hell, I lost hope in everything. I’m thinking about how to leave the country and start a new life abroad."

Maya Moukarzel, 45, owner of a clothing store, added: “The dollar has risen to 8,000 Lebanese pounds today and the commercial movement is almost stalled, and after the statement of the President of the Republic, I think that things will become more complicated, and the President said that unless a miracle occurs, we are heading to hell, I do not think there are miracles these days.”

The International Support Group for Lebanon has also urged all Lebanese leaders to act decisively, in a spirit of responsibility and in prioritising Lebanon’s national interest.

So what are the negative effects of the delay in forming a new Government in Lebanon?

The Institute of International Finance (IIF) warned that the recent explosion in Beirut could deepen the recession in Lebanon from -15 percent already envisioned for 2020 to -24 percent.

The IIF called for “a new competent Lebanese economic team and majority support in the parliament to implement critical reforms to overcome the impasse in discussions between the Lebanese authorities and the IMF.”

Moody’s said in a recent report that all commitments for external funding support both from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) - up to $15 billion - and the international donor community, depend on the swift appointment of a new government and specific reform implementation.

Numerous countries have offered assistance, with pledges amounting to $300 million-$400 million and shipment of various goods.

Following the latest disaster, JPMorgan said it expects the economy to contract over 17 percent in 2020.

Lebanon leaders have promised cabinet within two weeks: Macron French President set to host a second Lebanon aid conference in the second half of October

Even prior to the Beirut port explosion, the economy was struggling under the financial crisis and the impact of the pandemic.

Morgan Stanley, an American multinational investment bank and financial services company, stated in a report that the delay in forming a new government may further complicate or delay debt restructuring.

The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), a research and analysis division of the Economist Group, said recently that Lebanon's economy will contract considerably in the first half of the forecast period between 2020 and 2024 and inflation will spike to record levels in 2020, averaging 198.1 percent, owing to the convergence of Lebanon's economic, financial and debt crises.

On top of this, coronavirus continues to pose a major challenge to both economic activity and the population. On Sunday, 1,006 new cases were reported, a new record for the country since February 21.