Mon 28 Sep 2020 09:05 AM

Saudi Arabia says G20 summit to be held virtually amid coronavirus crisis

Chaired by King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the virtual summit will be held on November 21-22

Saudi Arabia said on Monday it will hold the G20 summit virtually in November, instead of having leaders of the world's richest nations converge on Riyadh as planned before the coronavirus crisis.

The pandemic has forced all of the group's meetings to be held by videoconference since March.

Saudi hosts G20 talks on virus recovery, debt crisis

The virtual talks come as the surging pandemic continues to batter the global economy and campaigners warn of a looming debt crisis across poverty-wracked developing nations

In that month, Saudi Arabia's King Salman chaired an emergency virtual summit of leaders to discuss a global response to the crisis which has ravaged global economies.

"The 2020 G20 Leaders' Summit will be held virtually on November 21-22 and will be chaired by His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud," the kingdom said in a statement.

"The upcoming G20 Leaders' Summit will focus on protecting lives and restoring growth, by addressing vulnerabilities uncovered during the pandemic and by laying down the foundations for a better future."

Saudi Arabia had been attempting to repair its frayed global image ahead of its hosting of the summit.

The conservative kingdom, under fire over human rights abuses, has accelerated investment in glitzy sports and entertainment events in a bid to soften its profile and boost jobs and investment.

AFP

