After Emir's death, will Kuwait continue to play role of Middle East mediator?

American officials will be carefully examining whether Kuwait continues to play its historic role as a mediator in Arabian Gulf affairs following the death of Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, according to US foreign policy experts.

On Tuesday, Kuwait’s royal court announced that the Emir had died at the age of 91. Although Sheikh Sabah had been receiving medical treatment in the US since July, Kuwaiti officials have not revealed the nature of his illness or treatment, nor where he died.

The emir - who served as Kuwait’s foreign minister between 1963 to 1991 and from 1993 to 2003 - has long been regarded as the architect of the country’s foreign policy. He played a key role in the leadership of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and led mediation efforts aimed at ending the Qatar diplomatic crisis, as well as in Yemen and other hotspots around the region.

“It’s the end of an era for Kuwait, no doubt,” said Hussein Ibish, a senior resident scholar at the DC-based Arab Gulf States Institute of Washington. “He had an amazingly long diplomatic career for 40 years as foreign minister, and then a very important stint as Emir himself.”

Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah

“He managed to shepherd Kuwait, in a way, through the Iraqi occupation [of the first Gulf War] and then through the post-occupation environment,” Ibish added. “He maintained very good relations with the United States and also helped with the transition of the Kuwaiti political system into a more open and parliamentary one than it had been before the occupation. Kuwait ended up evolving into playing a major important mediating role.”

The Arab Gulf States today lost a giant of diplomacy whose public service spanned 6 decades at a time in which we are in greatest need of his wisdom. Sincere condolences to our family in Kuwait & to us all on the passing of Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. #صباح_الاحمد_الصباح pic.twitter.com/Y8ahynxUzf— سلطان سعود القاسمي (@SultanAlQassemi) September 29, 2020

For the United States, multiple presidential administrations have considered Sheikh Sabah and Kuwait a key ally, even at times in which Kuwait’s foreign policy objectives differed from this of the US.

According to Sarah Elzeini, the founder and CEO of DC-based global advisory firm SMZ International Group, the steady relationship between the two countries is likely to remain intact in the wake of his death.

“[Sheikh Sabah] not only positioned his country as a source of mediation between societies and governments, but for working hand-in-hand with the United States,” she said. “Kuwait has worked with the US from the Gulf War to the campaign to defeat ISIS, an incredibly difficult, noteworthy task for a small country to partner with the US against the backdrop of rising sentiment against the West.”

Sarah Elzeini, the founder and CEO of DC-based global advisory firm SMZ International Group

The relationship between the two countries under Sheikh Sabah’s leadership, Elzeini added, has remained close even at times in which their foreign policy objectives significantly differed. Kuwait, for example, has remained strongly committed to the Palestinian cause even as Palestinian relations with the Trump administration have been strained.

Despite the differences, Kuwait is still considered one of the administration’s most important partners in the region.

“Kuwait’s differences are deeply respect by the United States,” Elzeini added. “That is unique in a region where pressure to conform to Western policy is high.”

The last of the ‘Old Guard’

In the aftermath of Sheikh Sabah’s death, Kuwait’s 83-year-old Crown Prince, Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, has been appointed the country’s new emir.

Kuwait’s 83-year-old Crown Prince, Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad Al-Sabah (L) and Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah

Elana DeLozier, a research fellow and Gulf specialist at the DC-based Washington Institute for Near East Policy who formerly taught at NYU and Abu Dhabi’s Khalifa University said that it still remains unclear whether Kuwait’s role as a regional mediator will continue under the country’s new leadership.

“He was one of the ‘Old Guard’ in the Gulf, in that generation with Sheikh Zayed, Sultan Qaboos of Oman, and King Salman and King Abdullah in Saudi Arabia,” she said. “That prior generation did things a little bit differently. This is symbolic that we’re moving on from that generation.”

DeLozier added that “Kuwait has a history of mediation, but Sabah has been the face of their foreign policy since Independence.”

“The question going forward is whether the mediation reputation of Kuwait will go with Emir Sabah,” she said. “Is that reputation tied to him, or tied to Kuwait? It’s a little hard to tell, because those two things have been the same for so long.”

Today, the State of Kuwait and the Arab world has lost a beloved leader, India a close friend, and the world a great statesman. His Highness played a leading role in strengthening our bilateral relations, and always took special care of the Indian community in Kuwait.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 29, 2020

Going forward, DeLozier said she does not expect any substantive change in US policy towards Kuwait or in American perceptions of the country. In her opinion, the primary question for the US government will be whether Kuwait will continue - or not - to play that traditional role.

“The US has really relied on Kuwait to be that mediator. If Kuwait is not able to play that role, that creates a shift in the region,” she said. “Does someone else play that role? Does that role not get played? In a way, there’s a reliance that the US has had on Kuwait. If Kuwait changes enough, we may not be able to rely on them for mediation."

What’s next?

Looking to the future, Hussein Ibish said that he believes that while Kuwait’s neighbors in the region may attempt to “sort of win over its rulers” to take firm stances on various regional issues, the country is most likely to try maintain its current position.

“The most obvious Kuwaiti position is to try and play a balancing, mediating role. That’s going to be the instinct of any Kuwaiti leader,” he said. “I think there’s going to be a great deal of effort to try to persuade them to take sides on a range of issues more than they do, but I think those efforts are not likely to succeed under current circumstances.”

This policy of neutrality, Ibish added, allows it to address its two core national policy interests: proximity to the US and maintaining domestic stability and avoiding sectarian strife or conflict with Islamists.

“There are fault lines that could divide Kuwaiti society,” he said. “There are obvious schisms that could create instability or domestic unrest, which Kuwait has managed to avoid but divided some of the rest of the region....the way you do that is to not take sides in disputes.”

