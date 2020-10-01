Why Joe Biden's 'Inshallah' has sparked an internet frenzy

For people living in the Middle East, hearing the word ‘Inshallah’ is an everyday occurrence.

In this reporter’s case, for example, it was most commonly heard in taxi cabs after asking the driver whether we’d arrive at work or dinner on time.

“Inshallah,” the driver would respond while stuck in traffic on Sheikh Zayed Road.

Where one doesn’t expect to hear the term, however, is in a presidential debate between two men hoping to take the helm of a country that has long been plagued with Islamophobia and a limited understanding of the Muslim world.

It should come as no surprise then that US presidential hopeful Joe Biden’s surprise use of ‘Inshallah’ earlier this week has set the internet ablaze, sparking fierce debates on social media, with some saying that his use of the term was offensive to Muslims.

During Tuesday night’s presidential debate, Biden pressed President Donald Trump to release his tax returns, and asked “When? Inshallah?

As the debate raged, many Muslims and Arabs on social media expressed surprise that Biden – a 77-year old Roman Catholic Democrat with a history of gaffes – may have had used the term.

Yo ... did Biden just say “inshallah” to seeing Trump’s tax return???— sunshine (@ishraani) September 30, 2020

Following the event, the Biden campaign quickly confirmed to US National Public Radio that he did, in fact, use the term.

Okay, for those of you wondering - did Joe Biden really drop an “inshallah” with the appropriate sarcastic usage?



Yes, he did. I confirmed with his campaign - that is indeed what the man said. https://t.co/MqseBsl2Ck— Asma Khalid (@asmamk) September 30, 2020

On Twitter, however, some Muslims reported feeling insulting at his use of the term.

Ghanem Nuseibah, the chairman of the UK-based Muslims Against Anti-Semitism (MAAS), for example, tweeted that Biden’s use of the term to mean ‘never’ “shows deep Arabphobia and Islamophobia. This man is not fit for office.”

Biden using the term “inshallah” to mean “never” shows deep Arabphobia and Islamophobia. This man is not fit for office. https://t.co/dTN2UEP32A— Ghanem Nuseibeh (@gnuseibeh) September 30, 2020

“Biden making a mockery of the term Inshallah is very offensive to Muslims,” he said in another tweet. “If Biden became president and agreed with an Arab leader on something and that leader says ‘inshallah’, what will Biden do? [He] needs to apologise for this Islamophobic remark.”

While some were offended, others saw humour in the situation, with many comparing his use of the term to their own experiences with family or in public across the Arab World.

Public speaker and author Wajahat Ali, for example, noted that the term can often mean “yeah, never going to happen.”

Yes, Joe Biden said "Inshallah" during the #Debates2020 debate. It literally means "God willing," but it's often used to mean, "Yeah, never going to happen."



Example:



My wife: Will you finally pick up your socks?



Me: Inshallah.



No, saying inshallah doesn't make you Muslim.— Wajahat "Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic" Ali (@WajahatAli) September 30, 2020

Others said that Biden’s use of the term was an attempt to curry favour with America’s growing block of Muslim-American voters.

Some Muslims feel seen because Biden said “inshallah.”



That’s how low the bar is.— Shaykh Azhar Nasser (@ShaykhAzhar) September 30, 2020

Tuesday’s debate marks at least the second time that Biden has publicly said ‘Inshallah’.

Biden reportedly also used the term at an event in New Hampshire in February as part of a response to a question about Medicare.

“It’s going to take at least four years to pass it, Inshallah,” he said.