Arab youth call on governments to create jobs, crack down on graft

“Crack down on government corruption and create new well-paid jobs” – that was the resounding message from youth across the Arab world.

As part of the 12th Annual ASDA’A BCW Arab Youth Survey, thousands of 18 to 24 year olds were asked to rank their priorities for the region over the next decade.

Corruption was their primary concern, with more than a third (36 percent) of the 4,000 respondents calling out graft among their officials.

This was most prevalent in countries wracked by conflict, protests or civil war, such as Yemen which led the way with 88 percent of youngsters surveyed believing “there is widespread corruption” in their country. Iraq, Tunisia and Libya, which have all been hit by turmoil as well as coronavirus, followed closely behind.

On the other end of the scale the GCC’s stability showed, with only one percent of those surveyed in the UAE citing corruption as a concern, followed closely by Oman, (two percent) and Saudi Arabia (four percent)

With job creation identified as the second most important priority for regional progress, almost nine in 10 young people (87 percent) said they are concerned about unemployment, but only half (49 percent) said they have confidence in their governments’ ability to deal with unemployment.

The ongoing economic woes appear to be further compounded by the impact of Covid-19, with 20 percent saying someone in their family had lost their job due to the pandemic, 30 percent reporting higher household debt, and 72 percent saying the pandemic has made it more difficult to find a job.

In a region with the world’s highest youth unemployment - over 26 percent according to the International Labour Organisation - a rising number of young Arabs are looking beyond the government or the private sector to provide employment, instead preferring to work for themselves or their families (23 percent v 16 percent in 2019). Two in five are also considering setting up their own business within the next five years ñ with youth in the GCC showing the greatest entrepreneurial spirit (55 percent).

And, to compound their job woes, more young Arabs said they are being saddled with personal debt. Nearly one-third of young Arabs (35 percent) say they are in debt now, a significant increase from earlier years (21 percent in 2019).