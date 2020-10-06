UAE resumes issuing visas for domestic workers

The UAE's Federal Authority For Identity and Citizenship has started re-issuing visas for domestic workers to enter the country.

In a statement, the authority also announced that it is to resume issuing entry permits for employees working for the country's government and semi-government organisations and other vital sectors.

It said the resumption is within the framework of "strengthening the country's efforts towards supporting recovery plans, the economy as well as the tourism industry", in coordination with the National Emergency and Crisis and Disasters Management Authority.

State news agency WAM reported that applicants can submit applications via the authority's website with precautionary and preventive measures required at state borders, and must present a negative Covid-19 test before arrival into the country.

Employers are required to ensure arrivals enter a 14-day quarantine period upon arrival, it added.

The authority said that it will continue to allow entry of domestic workers of all nationalities with valid residency permits as well as government, semi-government and vital sector employees, provided that their employers submit applications via the authority's website.

It stressed the importance of adhering to the pre-testing procedures before visiting the country, as part of precautionary measures taken by authorities to confront the pandemic.