Revealed: main concerns for GCC business execs amid coronavirus crisis

The spread of infectious diseases is a consistent concern for business executives across the GCC, with potential fiscal crises and the threat of cyber-attacks also figuring highly, according to the World Economic Forum’s interactive map on Regional Risks for Doing Business 2020.

Infectious diseases is the second most recurring risk globally, appearing in the top ten in all regions except South Asia.

Coronavirus: How organisations can prepare for sudden black swan events Although there is little companies can do to prepare for massive events such as the coronavirus pandemic, planning ahead to be adaptive can help them weather the storm

It was among the top five in the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Bahrain.

While it was the number one concern in the UAE, Kuwait and Oman, the greatest concern in Saudi Arabia and neighbouring Bahrain was the impact of an energy price shock.

Cyber attacks also featured in the top four concerns for business executives in the UAE, Oman and Saudi Arabia.

As countries around the world struggle against the economic impact of coronavirus, concerns over fiscal crises figured highly in the UAE, Kuwait and Bahrain; while unemployment or underemployment was an issue in Bahrain and Oman.

“As we emerge from the crisis, leaders have a remarkable opportunity to create new jobs, support living wages, and reimagine social safety nets to adequately meet the challenges in the labour markets of tomorrow”, said Saadia Zahidi, managing director at the World Economic Forum.

The findings are based on a survey of over 12,000 business leaders from 127 countries. The survey pulls 30 risks, including terrorist attacks, extreme weather events and state collapse or crisis.