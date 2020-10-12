India's oil minister visits Kuwait to meet new ruler

India’s minister for petroleum and natural gas is in Kuwait on Monday to call on the new Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and other top leaders.

The visit by Dharmendra Pradhan is being seen as a strategic one by India’s leadership to ensure continuity in its close relationship with the Gulf country.

Big shoes to fill: why Kuwait's new emir faces tough challenges Oil prices, Covid-19, Israel and choosing an heir apparent are all on agenda for 83-year-old Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah

The Indian minister is also scheduled to pay a visit to the Crown Prince, Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah during his brief visit.

"Look forward to meeting the new leadership in Kuwait to further strengthen the multi-faceted India-Kuwait relationship and take forward our historic relationship in diverse areas," Pradhan said in a tweet on Sunday.

India’s foreign ministry said in a statement that Pradhan will convey congratulations to the Emir of Kuwait (pictured above) on behalf of India and its top leadership.

Strategic affairs experts believe India’s decision to dispatch a senior cabinet minister reflected the importance the country places on ties with the oil-rich Gulf country.

Kuwait is India’s sixth largest crude oil supplier. Kuwait’s sovereign wealth fund (SWF) is estimated to have invested $2 billion in India since 2017, taking the total investment in the country to $5 billion.

“India and Kuwait maintained close and friendly relations under the leadership of the late Emir. He was a true friend and well-wisher of India in guiding and strengthening bilateral engagements for the mutual benefit of the people of the two countries," the Indian statement said.

“Both countries continue to take forward their historic relationship in diverse areas and have also cooperated closely during covid-19," the Indian statement added.

More than one million Indians live and work in Kuwait. The Indian community is the largest expatriate community in Kuwait and is regarded as the community of first preference among the expatriates.

Professionals like engineers, doctors, chartered accountants, scientists, software experts, management consultants, architects, technicians and nurses, retail traders and businessmen are present in Kuwait, though a large proportion consists of unskilled and semi-skilled workers.

The Indian foreign ministry statement said Pradhan will also offer condolence on behalf of India to the Kuwaiti leadership on the demise of Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the former Emir of Kuwait.

“The Indian minister will be carrying letters of condolence from President Ramnath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be delivered to the leadership of Kuwait,” the statement added.

The former ruler of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, passed away on 29 September at a US hospital. He was 91.

Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar had visited Kuwait Embassy in New Delhi on October 1 to convey India's condolences.

India observed a day of national mourning on October 4 as a mark of respect to the Kuwaiti leader.