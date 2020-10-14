Lebanon witnesses 'Anger Day' as fears grow over fuel, food subsidies

Lebanon on Wednesday witnessed “Anger Day” on the eve of the first anniversary of the October 17 movement as protests spread to various regions against plans to lift subsidies on fuel and other basic items.

Roads were closed since the early morning across Lebanon, from Tripoli in the north to Sidon in the south, to Zahle and Chtoura in the Bekaa valley.

Members of the Union of Land Transport Unions and bus drivers closed several roads as transport buses were placed as obstacles (as pictured below), which caused heavy traffic jams.

The head of the General Labour Union, Bechara Al-Asmar, said: "These protest movements would not have occurred if there was an authority to which we could go, capable of limiting the collapse of the Lebanese currency and its purchasing power and the mad rise of the dollar, and this is what we cannot accept as a General Labor Union."

He warned of the repercussions of eliminating subsidies on basic commodities, which he said will lead to a "doubling of prices over and over again, while people groan from poverty, the inability to recover, and even sending their children to school".

He added: "Lifting subsidies on oil derivatives, medicines, foodstuffs, wheat and flour would bring about an economic setback that sows poverty, increases unemployment, destroys what remains of social security, raises prices in a frenzy, unleashes the high price of the dollar and reflects negatively on all life facilities."

Riad Salame, the Lebanese Central Bank governor, announced last month that the strategic reserve threshold of $17.5 billion is about to be reached and the central bank would cease subsidies by the end of the year.

BNP Paribas estimated Lebanon’s Central Bank’s foreign currency reserves, excluding the reserve requirements of commercial banks ($17.5 billion), at less than $2 billion as of September 15.

Meanwhile, binding parliamentary consultations to designate a new prime minister are set for Thursday. Former Prime Minister Saad Hariri on Wednesday concluded his three-day consultations with the President, parliament speaker and Lebanese political blocs about forming a government that would implement French President Emmanuel Macron's roadmap for reforms.

A political source told Arabian Business: "The atmosphere that filtered out from Prime Minister Hariri's contacts varied between positive and negative,” adding: "The atmosphere appears foggy until now, waiting for contacts to take shape for the last quarter of an hour before binding parliamentary consultations are due Thursday in the Baabda presidential palace."

The Lebanese pound registered an 11 percent gain against the US dollar Wednesday, trading around LBP8,000 on the black market against LBP9,000 last week, as positive developments emerged over the formation of a new cabinet.

Salame on Wednesday issued a statement denying reports by some banking sources and media outlets that claimed that the Lebanese Central Bank has set a ceiling for pound withdrawals by depositors from local banks.