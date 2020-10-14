How Oman is planning to reduce the financial burden on pensioners

Oman on Wednesday announced plans to reduce the loan payments that banks can directly deduct from monthly pension cheques in a bid to reduce the "financial burden" on them.

Under the scheme, banks will be able to deduct 30 percent from retirement cheques of OR1,500 ($3,896) or less, while for those earning more than OR1,500 a month, lenders can take out 35 percent.

The repayment program is for personal as well as housing loans. It applies to all retirees in the public and private sectors and shall immediately be applied by all licensed banks in the sultanate.

Most Omani banks have direct access to borrower accounts to ensure repayment of loans. Lenders used to be able to deduct 50 percent of retirement income for personal credit and 60 percent for housing loans.

The measure is aimed at cushioning the blow for citizens forced into early retirement as Oman struggles to plug one of the Gulf’s widest budget shortfalls. In May, Oman’s government ordered state agencies, which employ most citizens, to force many into retirement, reported Bloomberg.

Abdul Hakeem Omar Al Ojaili, chairman of the board of the Oman Banks Association, said the move "guarantees the retired person their right to live a decent life and meet the requirements of life in all its aspects” by "reducing the financial burden on pensioners".

Oman, one of the most vulnerable economies in the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council, has adopted austerity measures that have included cuts to salaries for new civil servants and a plan to introduce a 5 percent value-added tax in April.

Banks can reach agreements with retirees as long as payments don’t exceed 50 percent of retirement income for personal loans and 60 percent of monthly checks for housing loans, according to a circular which also said that lenders may additionally extend payment schedules for retirees aged up to 70.

With Bloomberg