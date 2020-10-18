We noticed you're blocking ads.

Sun 18 Oct 2020 09:35 AM

Israel says formal diplomatic ties with Bahrain to begin Sunday

Signing ceremony between two nations scheduled to take place in the kingdom on Sunday evening

Israel says formal diplomatic ties with Bahrain to begin Sunday

Once the text is signed at a ceremony scheduled for Sunday evening, Israel and Bahrain will be free to open embassies in each other's countries.

Israel and Bahrain will officially establish diplomatic relations on Sunday at a ceremony in Manama, an Israeli official said, after the two states reached a US-brokered normalisation deal last month.

A visiting delegation from Israel and officials in Bahrain will sign a "joint communique (that) is the establishment of full diplomatic relations", an Israel official in Manama told reporters.

Once the text is signed at a ceremony scheduled for Sunday evening, Israel and Bahrain will be free to open embassies in each other's countries, the official said.

The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain became the third and fourth Arab states to agree to normalise ties with Israel, following Egypt's peace deal with Israel in 1979 and a 1994 pact with Jordan.

AFP

