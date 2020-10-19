Most Gulf-based CEOs happy with gov’t response to coronavirus

A majority of business leaders in the Gulf region are happy with their government’s economic response to the coronavirus pandemic, which reflects the action taken which led to some of the lowest fatality rates in the world, according to a new survey.

The Covid-19 CEO Survey carried out by the global research and advisory company Oxford Business Group (OBG) assessed the thoughts of GCC-based executives on the economic impact of the coronavirus.

It showed that the majority (61 percent) of chief executives surveyed told OBG that they were satisfied or very satisfied with their government’s economic response to the pandemic.

The vast majority (90 percent) of business leaders said they had implemented remote working and meeting protocols as a result of the coronavirus, in a sign that broad-based efforts to bolster digital infrastructure and digital literacy in recent years have paid off.

Half of those surveyed told OBG that they believe the pandemic will significantly or very significantly change communication and interaction with their clients and customers.

The pandemic has wreaked havoc on supply chains worldwide, causing delays for businesses operating across the economic sectors, including those in the Gulf. More than four-fifths (83 percent) of respondents said Covid-19 had disrupted their supply chains, with almost one-third (31 percent) saying they were likely or very likely to relocate their supply chains more locally.

Lower oil prices inevitably remain a cause of concern among business leaders in a region that has felt the weight of falling demand for energy worldwide. More than two-thirds (67 percent) of CEOs interviewed said they believe oil prices will significantly or very significantly impact recovery in their sector.

Billy FitzHerbert, OBG’s regional editor for the Middle East, said: “Moving forward, business and consumer sentiment is going to be an important factor as authorities look to get economies moving again, fuelled by consumer and business spending.”