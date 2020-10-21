Kuwait’s parliament passes law to trim expat population

Kuwait’s parliament has unanimously approved a law giving the government a year to set in motion plans to redress the lopsided ratio between foreign residents and citizens.

Expatriates, brought in over the decades to perform both specialised jobs and unskilled labour, account for nearly 3.4 million of Kuwait’s 4.8m people. Within the next 12 months, the government is to formulate procedures and mechanisms to cut the number of foreigners.

Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah said in June that expatriates should be more than halved to 30 percent of the population, as the coronavirus pandemic and a slump in oil prices put the economy under intense strain.

Kuwait’s Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah

Last month the country’s parliament approved the state budget for the current fiscal year, projecting a deficit of KD14 billion ($46 billion) after making adjustments to account for lower oil prices and a cut in spending.