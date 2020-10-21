Economic turmoil triggers surge in Lebanese trying to leave at any cost

Unprecedented economic struggles in Lebanon have resulted in a surge of locals trying to leave the country at any cost.

The Lebanese people’s desire to emigrate is so strong at the moment – when prices are soaring and political chaos reigns – that hundreds have made desperate journeys by boat across the Mediterranean to Cyprus in recent months, according to the London-based Save the Children Fund.

September saw a significant uptick in crossings with 230 people travelling on five boats pushed back to Lebanon after attempting the journey.

Their journeys were among the 21 attempted sea crossings made from Lebanon between July and September, compared to 17 across the whole of 2019.

The perilous journeys have claimed the lives of several people already this year, including children, as witnessed last month when “boat people” from Tripoli, Lebanon’s second largest city, perished in waters off Cyprus on their way to Europe.

“We started to count the days until our death while drinking sea water”, one teenager said about their desperate attempt to leave Lebanon.

Families described helpless moments on board as children watched their mother die, while other parents had to tie their children’s dead bodies to the side of the boat to avoid losing them at sea.

Khaled, 12, was on board when his mother passed away on the eighth and final day of the journey. She was suffering from diabetes.

“We sailed for about 20 hours until we were out of fuel and then they told us we were lost. We stayed for eight days without food or water. Then my mother’s health worsened. What I hated the most during those eight days was when the boat leader told us we got lost, and the thirst and hunger of the people. We were hopeless… desperate.”

The rise in families taking to the sea to escape Lebanon comes as the country of just over six million people is grappling with its worst peacetime crisis.

Soaring inflation, a collapsing pound and shortage in essentials such as medicine and fuel amid an upsurge in Covid-19 cases have decimated people’s livelihoods.

Poverty rates have soared, with an additional 650,000 Lebanese children estimated to have been pushed into poverty over the past six months, according to the UN ESCWA.

Two months since the port explosion ripped through the capital Beirut, Save the Children’s teams have recorded a 574 percent increase in requests for shelter and financial support among Lebanese communities. August alone made up for 33 percent of all requests from all communities in the first eight months of the year.

Children have recounted how they were stranded on the Mediterranean for over a week, with no food or water. Mothers on board resorted to trying to filter the salty water with their clothes to quench their children’s thirst.

The boat Khaled was on was carrying 49 people set for to Cypriot shores, a journey of around 110 miles. On board were dozens of children and their family members, with barely any food and only four gallons of drinking water.

Khaled’s sister Baraa, 19, who studied nursing, tried to provide care for two children, both under three years old, who were struggling for their lives in their mother’s arms.

“The small boy… started to have dehydration symptoms. I had done nursing studies and I knew. I was checking his pulse, temperature and breath; the boy was dehydrated. He died in my arms.”

According to local media, the Cypriot Parliament has shortened the time that asylum seekers can appeal to any rejection of their application, and allowed authorities to deport asylum seekers directly after being rejected a status.

Jennifer Moorehead, country director for Save the Children in Lebanon, told Arabian Business: “These are the unimaginable but real stories of children who saw a child, or their own parents, die, on the very boat that was supposed to carry them to a better future.”

She added: “Imagine how desperate the situation is, to drive families to take a chance on their own survival in order to escape the harsh reality. Families tell us they would do it again because they see no hope or future for their children in Lebanon. They can’t take another year like this.”

Moorehead said that Save the Children provides support to families affected by distressful events, such as boat crossings, through a range of services.

“Our Child Protection Case Management teams visit affected families to provide psycho-social counselling. This is meant to help children and adults overcome the distressing experiences on the short and medium term. We also provide emergency cash assistance and essential shelter support; especially because most people who made the crossings had sold their belongings and were left with nothing,” she said.

After having sold all their belongings to pay for their crossing, Khaled, Baraa, their father and siblings are now back in Lebanon. They are struggling to cope with the loss of their mother.

Khaled said: “I’m worried about going back to school and having the teacher ask me ‘are you the ones who tried to travel by sea and killed your mother?'”

Moorehead told Arabian Business: “Education is a priority in any context, and especially in Lebanon due to the number of children out of school, so we help children, including those who came back from the sea, to return or start their education Our Education teams and local partners ensure the provision of education to children and help facilitate enrolment at local public schools and ensure that children receive all support needed during the school term.

“It is essential to understand the root causes that push families to take such a decision. More and more people are suffering from the absence of job opportunities and soaring cost of living. People tell us they are fleeing poverty and, in the hope, that it will give their children a better life. Save the Children runs a comprehensive programme fighting poverty among local and refugee populations,” she added.

Save the Children has called on the Lebanese government to prioritise vulnerable children and their families with financial support packages. It has also called on Cypriot authorities to put the interest of child arrivals first and to offer them access to asylum and protection in accordance with international law.

Moorehead said: “Save the Children advocates for a fair process for those who arrive on Cypriot shores. We continue to urge both the Lebanese and Cypriot governments to prioritise the needs of children ahead of any other considerations. The tragic events of the recent period cannot happen again, and it’s in everyone’s responsibility to tackle the root causes that push people into dangerous journeys.”