Why Saudi women will be at the heart of the post-coronavirus recovery

Women empowerment and gender equality are key to the global economic recovery from coronavirus crisis.

This was the main message that came out of Wednesday’s opening ceremony of the Women 20 (W20) Summit, an official G20 engagement group.

“Saudi Arabia strongly believes that a sound economic recovery, to overcome the impacts of the current pandemic, cannot be achieved without comprehensive, social and, economic programs for women to achieve gender equality and create economic opportunities,” said Majid bin Abdullah Al Qasabi, Minister of Commerce and Investment and acting Minister of Media of Saudi Arabia during his opening address at W20.

“As the G20 leaders begin to convene for the summit in November, the current economic crisis lies at the forefront of our minds,” added Thoraya Obaid, W20 chair.

“It serves as a solemn reminder that the economic inclusion of women is now more important and urgent than ever,” she added.

Dr Thoraya Obaid, W20 chair with Majid bin Abdullah Al Qasabi, Saudi Minister of Commerce and Investment

Both speakers acknowledged that the pandemic has disproportionately affected women around the world.

“It is worth mentioning that women play a crucial role in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic by working in the front lines,” said Al Qasabi, adding that women represent more than 70 percent of healthcare workers.

“Some preliminary reports indicate that women have been more affected by the economic implications of the pandemic, compared to men, given that a high percentage of women work in sectors that are still suspended such as tourism, air transport, sales and others,” he also said.

This year’s delegates put issues related to women’s recovery from the pandemic at the forefront of the W20 communiqué which Obaid presented to Al Qasabi at the beginning of the ceremony.

“This year’s W20 communiqué addressed both the long-standing inequalities which have limited women’s empowerment to date as well as the newly exposed and exacerbated trends that we see today and that threaten our progress towards equality,” said Obaid.

W20 chair Dr Thoraya Obaid said that the economic inclusion of women is now more important and urgent than ever

Every year, the W20 develops and addresses a communiqué to the G20 leaders which contains a series of actionable policy recommendations aimed at fostering gender equality and women’s economic empowerment to boost gender-inclusive economic growth for each and every country.

The hashtag for this year’s W20, which will run until end of Thursday, is #ifnotthenwhen.

“Together we should ask ourselves if not now, then when?” said Obaid

“If not this year which has exposed the heart-breaking fissures in our cultures, policies, programs and public services then when? If not now as the whole world is faced with the uphill climb of economic recovery then when?” she asked.