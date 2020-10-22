Saudi inflation soars as higher VAT grips economy after coronavirus

Inflation soared in Saudi Arabia during the third quarter of 2020, reflecting the impact of higher VAT since July.

The VAT, introduced in 2018, was increased to 15 percent from 5 percent.

Latest data from the General Authority for Statistics (GaStat) showed that prices rose by 5.7 percent year-on-year in September, and declined by 0.2 percent month-on-month.

Overall, prices rose by an average of 6 percent during Q3 compared to 0.9 percent in Q2, following the tripling of VAT in the summer.

The figures reveal that food and drink prices were particularly affected, with a sizeable 13.5 percent year-on-year jump in Q3, spurred not only by VAT hikes but also by higher local household consumption of food products during the summer season and Eid Al-Adha break.

At the same time, transportation prices rose by an average of 7.7 percent year-on-year during the quarter, driven by the notable rise in new car sales. Although point of sale (POS) transactions slowed immediately after the implementation of VAT in July, some recovery iwas observed in and around Eid Al-Adha break, Jadwa Investment said in a research note based on the GaStat data.

It added: “Looking ahead into Q4, some sectors are still not expected to hit full capacity until at least year end, especially sectors such as travel, hotels and restaurants, tourism and entertainment, thereby capping any major rises in spending.

“Taking into account the recent trends, we have maintained our inflation forecast for full year 2020 at 3 percent and 3.2 percent for full year 2021. That said, the main risk to our forecast relates to a second wave of Covid-19 in the kingdom, which, if it were to transpire, would likely affect consumption and prices negatively in Q4, or Q1 2021.”

Saudi Arabia’s finance minister in May announced that the kingdom would triple its value added tax and halt monthly handout payments to citizens in new austerity measures amid record low oil prices and a coronavirus-led economic slump.

At the time, Mohammed Al Jadaan warned of “painful” and “drastic” steps to deal with the double shock of coronavirus and record low oil prices.

Saudi Arabia, the top crude exporter and the Arab world’s biggest economy, shut down cinemas and restaurants, halted flights, and suspended the year-round umrah pilgrimage in a bid to contain the deadly virus.

Last month, Saudi Arabia extended by three months a stimulus programme to help businesses still struggling to recover from the effects of Covid-19 but has rolled back its scope.

The initiative, which was due to expire in October, will now continue until January and will support half of all Saudis working in an organisation still affected by coronavirus, sectors including travel, sports and entertainment.

The programme originally covered 70 percent of Saudi employees in firms with over five workers, and applied to a wider swath of activities across the private sector.