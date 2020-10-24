UAE shakes up authorities in bid to improve economic fortunes

The UAE on Saturday announced it is merging its Insurance Authority under the central bank while transferring some of the powers of the country’s stock market regulator in a bid to help boost the economy’s competitiveness.

The Securities and Commodities Authority will see its operational and executive powers handed to local bourses, according to tweets by Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the UAE’s Prime Minister and Vice President.

The SCA’s responsibilities will be limited to regulating and overseeing local financial markets, added Sheikh Mohammed, who is also the Ruler of Dubai.

The move “aims to raise the efficiency of the insurance sector” and increase the “competitiveness of our local financial markets,” giving them greater flexibility, his tweets announced, adding: “Our government will remain flexible, supportive and fast in making appropriate economic decisions.”

It comes as the UAE’s economy attempts to rebound from the impact of low oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic.

The UAE Central Bank said last month that the economy is likely to suffer a deeper contraction this year than first estimated, dragged down by disruptions caused mainly by the pandemic.

It said gross domestic product will shrink 5.2 percent in 2020, compared with a previous forecast for a decline of 3.6 percent.

GDP in the Arab world’s second-largest economy dropped an estimated 7.8 percent last quarter after a 0.8 percent contraction in the prior three months, it said.

The outlook is slightly worse than forecasts compiled by Blomberg, which see a decline of 5.1 percent this year. The UAE economy last contracted by over 5 percent in 2009, according to the International Monetary Fund.