Lebanese named the most pessimistic in Arab world over economic prospects

The Lebanese are the most pessimistic in the Arab world about economic prospects, according to the findings of a new survey.

The poll indicated that 96 percent of Lebanese respondents believe that the economic situation in Lebanon is “bad” or “very bad”, constituting an increase from 90 percent of respondents in the 2017-2018 survey.

The percentage of respondents in Lebanon who consider that the economic situation in the country is “bad” or “very bad” is the highest among the 13 Arab economies covered in the survey, and is significantly higher than the average of 52 percent in the Arab region who share similar views about their economies.

The views are revealed as Lebanon is struggling from a crisis which has left the economy with high debt and a bloated banking sector. The Lebanese pound has lost more than 80 percent of its value since October 2019.

The poll by the Arab Centre for Research and Policy Studies showed that only 4 percent of Lebanese believe that the economic situation is “good”.

In parallel, 62 percent of Lebanese said they consider the political situation in Lebanon to be “very bad” and a further 29 percent said it is “bad”.

Lebanon has witnessed the resignation of two governments since the October 19 Revolution. The past year has been one of near-constant turmoil and crises that have left the majority of the population feeling hopeless while the Beirut Port explosion on August 4 exacerbated the crisis.

Saad Hariri was named last week to form a new government with the aim of unlocking international aid and leading the country out of its deepest economic and political crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war.

In the wider Arab region, an average of 32 percent of respondents consider the political situation in their countries to be “good”, while 47 percent believe it is “bad” or “very bad”.

In addition, 50 percent of Lebanese “strongly disagree” with the performance of the Lebanese Parliament, the highest among the 13 Arab economies covered in the survey, while 67 percent say they supported the civilian protests although only 20 percent said that they participated in the demonstrations.