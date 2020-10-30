Advisory firm bolsters Dubai restructuring team amid high-profile UAE cases

A global advisory firm has bolstered its restructuring advisory team in Dubai as more firms are expected to seek help as the impact of the coronavirus pandemic continues to bite.

Duff & Phelps said Sari Gadir has joined the firm as an associate managing director in the firm’s Global Restructuring Advisory practice. He is the second senior hire on the UAE restructuring team, following Richard Clarke, who joined in July, to bolster the company’s capabilities for clients in the Middle East.

The appointments come as a number of high-profile restructurings and liquidations take place in the UAE, most notably construction giants Arabtec, NMC Health, Union Properties and Drake and Scull.

Clarke, a managing director in the Global Restructuring Advisory practice, said: “Duff & Phelps is investing in the Middle East and Africa practice as a whole as it sees this region as an area for future growth. It was an area underserved by our global network.

“Our global restructuring and performance enhancement solutions are always in high demand globally and more so at this time, given the macroeconomic headwinds thrown up by Covid-19, the reaction to the medical pandemic and the economic impacts caused by it. Our restructuring practice focuses on helping good businesses get better and on helping troubled businesses or businesses in troubled sectors navigate themselves to safety.”

Asked about the impact of coronavirus on the ability of companies to operate in the region, Clarke applauded the role of the UAE leadership, through the central bank and its stimulus packages, saying it has “done a great job in protecting the market from a sharp reaction to the economic impact”.

Sari Gadir (left) and Richard Clarke of Duff & Phelps

He also said that the recent “high-profile restructurings and liquidations” are not necessarily driven by Covid-19.

“Most of these, if not all, were businesses already in distress pre-Covid-19. There will, of course, be businesses financially impacted by Covid-19, and I expect to be able to help these businesses adapt to the new reality during 2021.”

Arabtec is seeking to meet an end of November deadline set by shareholders to submit the liquidation application.

On September 30, Arabtec shareholders voted to discontinue with the company and dissolve it due to its untenable financial situation.

The resolution of the shareholders granted the Arabtec board a maximum period of two months to allow for discussions with the main stakeholders before submitting the liquidation application.

Clarke also welcomed recent amendments made to the UAE’s Bankruptcy Law.

“These appear to add some flexibility to the system and allow for negotiated settlements and for technically insolvent businesses but that have broad support from their creditors to restructure and trade their way out of a bad situation. This is definitely a positive move.”

The UAE Cabinet approved amendments to protect companies in “emergency situations” such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

As part of the government’s efforts to develop the legal and legislative frameworks across the economy, the amendments stipulate the addition of new provisions to the law with regards to “emergency situations” that impinge on trade or investment.

They aim to enable individuals and businesses to overcome credit challenges in times of pandemics, natural and environmental disasters and wars, according to state news agency WAM.

The amendments are also aimed at ensuring fulfilment of obligations, and mitigating loss given default without prejudice to bankruptcy law, while enabling creditors to secure their rights.

Gadir, who specialises in M&A, debt advisory, private placements and special situations, has previously held senior investment/M&A roles with Dussur, a Saudi sovereign investment vehicle, and the Olayan Group, a global institutional investor.

Before moving to Dubai, Clarke was based in London where he worked with financial sponsors and high profile corporates including Blackstone, HSBC, Goldman Sachs, Permira, Cinven, KKR and Silverlake.