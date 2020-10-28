Nearly 60% of Arab-Americans plan to cast vote for Joe Biden – poll

With less than a week to go before Americans head to the polls for the November 3 election, 59 percent of Arab-Americans say they are casting their ballots for Democratic candidate Joe Biden, according to a new poll.

In the A Yalla Vote Tracking Poll released on Tuesday, the Washington DC-based Arab American Institute found that only 35 percent of Arab-American voters are voting to re-elect Donald Trump.

According to the statistics, Biden is viewed “favourably” by 74 percent of Arab-Amreican voters, and unfavourably by 25 percent. President Trump, on the other hand, was viewed favourably by 48 percent of voters.

Even among Arab-American voters who identify as Republicans, 55 percent said they had a favourable view of Biden.

“One of the few positive signs for Donald Trump among Arab American voters is the fact that he has galvanized support among Arab American Republicans and brought home some of those who, during the first two decades of the century, had stopped self-identifying with the GOP,” the report reads.

Additionally, the report notes that that the split between Democrats and Republicans in the Arab-American community – 40 percent to 33 percent – is narrower than in the last several election cycles.

This year, that means that the margin between Biden and Trump is less than what was recorded between Trump and Hillary Clinton in 2016, when 58 percent of Arab-Americans were supporting Clinton over 25 percent who were supporting Trump.

Poll respondents were also provided with a list of 14 policy concerns and asked to identify which ones were important for them in determining their preferred candidate.

Of the issues, race relations in the US was selected by 40 percent of respondents, compared to the economy (23 percent), healthcare (21 percent), the environment and climate change (17 percent) and Social Security and Medicate (10 percent). With the exception of ‘jobs and the economy’, Biden was favored over Trump.

The poll results suggest that US foreign and Middle East policy were generally not primary concerns, with only 5 percent of Arab-American voters identifying solving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as the most pressing of the 14 policy options.

When it came to identifying issues of concern in the region, however, 45 percent of respondents said it was their top concern, ahead of the humanitarian crisis in Syria and addressing Lebanon’s economic problems.

Image: Flickr/Gage Skidmore

“By a margin of two to one President Trump was seen as having been more ineffective than effective at handling these critical concerns,” the report added, noting that a significant number of Arab-American voters “said they believe that Biden would be better than the sitting president at improving US relations with the Arab world.”

In total, 80 percent of Arab-American voters said they are likely to vote this year. In some states – such as Michigan, a key battleground state – Arab-American voters might constitute as much as 5 percent of the vote, as well as 1.7 percent in Ohio and 2 percent in Pennsylvania.