Middle East impact ‘uncertain’ as ‘worst’ US election contenders eye victory

The potential impact for the Middle East from the upcoming US Presidential election may be uncertain, but according to Saxo Bank’s chief investment officer and chief economist, Steen Jakobsen, one thing is crystal clear – the candidates could not be worse.

“This is probably two of the worst contenders in, not only US history, but in the world’s democracy history, as we go down the wire to election day,” he said as Donald Trump and Joe Biden head into the final few days of campaigning.

According to the A Yalla Vote Tracking Poll, released on Tuesday, the Washington DC-based Arab American Institute found that only 35 percent of Arab-American voters are voting to re-elect Donald Trump.

The statistics revealed Biden is viewed ‘favourably’ by 74 percent of Arab American voters, and unfavourably by 25 percent. President Trump, on the other hand, was viewed favourably by 48 percent of voters.

US President Donald Trump and Democtratic presidential contender Joe Biden

When asked what the Middle East could expect from either a Republican or Democrat win, Jakobsen said: “No-one knows. I think it’s pretty clear and I assume the Iran sanctions sits pretty high on the list for everybody in the Middle East. Clearly Biden has said before that there are smarter ways to be tough on Iran than the ones that Trump pursues.

“I think the difference in policy in Iran and overall in the Middle East is two things. One, on Iran I think Biden being a classic elitist, global person, thinks that the most support you can get unilaterally from the UN and other bodies, will enhance his ability to actually do policy on Iran versus a Trump who always is doing reciprocity, country for country, person for person.”

The Trump administration has ramped up its already intense pressure on Iran ahead of the November 3 election, partly to help ensure that a potential Biden administration would find it more difficult to ease sanctions. The US announced sweeping new restrictions on Iran’s financial sector this month, as well as blacklisting 18 banks that had escaped earlier sanctions.

Trump has said he thinks Iran will return to the negotiating table after he wins re-election, something Rouhani’s government has repeatedly rejected. Biden has signalled he’d be open to talks with Iran if it agrees to return to the terms of the 2015 nuclear accord, which Trump abandoned, and consider a broader agreement.

In terms of the wider Middle East, Jakobsen said: “The situation in the Middle East is not going to be severely impacted by the US. I think US policy of gradually reducing its weight in the Middle East is continuing, I don’t think it’s a Trump-specific policy. I think Obama did it and before that the Bush’s did it. I see that there’s less of a need to be a global policeman, both by the US and by other powers.”

Speaking about the US dollar outlook, head of FX strategy, John Hardy said: “Even under the more volatile and chaotic election scenarios, we expect the US dollar to do well. Historically, the USD trades strongly on chaos and the Fed is experienced at managing such scenarios, avoiding super-spikes in price.”

Hardy also said that the US dollar downside, which is expected longer term, could be frustrated for some time by a strong Biden win because there will be a lot of interest in investment taking place in the US on the fiscal stimulus side under a Biden presidency.

US dollar performance concerns, however, are particularly high in the scenario of a divided Congress, and even more so with an unlikely Trump win.

One thing for certain, however, was how uninspired Jokobsen is with the two candidates.

Steen Jakobsen, Saxo Bank’s chief investment officer and chief economist, and John Hardy, head of FX strategy

He said: “I have to say I am somewhat astonished at the markets almost naïve ability to price in something positive from this US election.

“In 2016 I was already extremely critical of the candidates at the time calling for Trump to win because I thought Mrs Clinton was the most unelectable official in the world and that turned out to be true. I’ll say that I think it’s a nightmare election and choice that the Americans are facing.”