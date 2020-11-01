Urban-20 to launch city fund in response to coronavirus pandemic

Urban 20 (U20) cities are leading the development of a fund for city action to combat the pandemic and mitigate future urban shocks, said U20 chair, Fahd Al-Rasheed, President of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City.

U20, a G20 Engagement Group, announced on Friday that it is working to create a Global Urban Resilience Fund, the first of its type developed by cities, for cities.

“The launch of the Global Urban Resilience Fund is an important move by the U20 in response to the global pandemic,” Hosam Alqurashi, U20 vice-chair, told Arabian Business.

“It will be designed to help urban areas prepare themselves for future crisis. By building resilience under the format of ‘by cities, for cities’ we are more prepared for the future which waits ahead,” he continued.

The Fund comes as a response to the findings of the U20 Special Working Group on Covid-19, which was set up by the U20 chair city, Riyadh, together with co-chair cities Rome and Buenos Aires.

We have the opportunity right now to learn from the impact of Covid-19, to study how to build cities which are more resilient and agile,” said Al-Rasheed.

“The goal of the fund is to accelerate the transmission of new learning and ideas for a more secure future for all urban residents,” he added.

Post Covid-19 urban reconstruction and job creation come with a hefty price tag that local government budgets cannot always independently afford, said Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, Mayor of Buenos Aires, the founding city of the U20.

“We need to use our collective voice to facilitate cities’ access to stimulus and recovery packages and to support innovative financial instruments that favour ‘green’ financing, such as the Global Urban Resilient Fund,” continued Larreta.

In practical terms, the fund aims to provide cities with agile disaster response funds for transparent and rapid emergency actions, access to critical infrastructure investments that increases their resilience and financial products and instruments including grants and loans while providing new opportunities for investors.

The ultimate aim is to unlock and develop new financial instruments and funding mechanisms for cities currently unavailable through international finance architecture.

Resources will be dispersed to cities through multiple financial products, such as grants for providing technical assistance at the early stages of the project cycle and low-interest loans for the latter stages, including construction and implementation.

Financial products through which the fund will be distributed among cities also include partial or full guarantees for cities with a relatively low credit standing, or with the need of a national government guarantee, attractive yields to international financial market investors and resilience insurance for cities by partnering with leading international insurance companies to create specific insurance coverage for unprecedented future shocks.

The U20 is currently working to define the details and modalities of the fund which will be announced by year end.