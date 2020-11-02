UAE approves $15.8bn budget for 2021 despite coronavirus crisis

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who chaired the meeting of the UAE Cabinet on Sunday at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, expressed an air of confidence in passing the country’s budget for 2021, despite being in the middle of the global coronavirus pandemic.

According to a report by state-run news agency WAM, he said the UAE will continue to implement major projects and focus on social development sectors as the country forges a path through the Covid-19 crisis.

He said: “Aiming to achieve the fastest economic recovery, the 2021 budget is formulated to address economic changes without compromising the national development priorities, and we look forward to more achievements in the coming year.”

The UAE federal budget for 2020 was $16.7bn (AED61.35bn).

.@HHShkMohd: The #UAE economy will be among the fastest to recover in 2021, and the government has dealt with the 2020 budget efficiently and has all the tools to continue its financial and operational efficiency in 2021. It will be a better and more efficient year for all. pic.twitter.com/8WgSZs2kTR — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) November 1, 2020

The report revealed that the budget aims to expand development plans and projects to raise living standards and provide a decent life for Emiratis and residents. While a large share of the 2021 budget will be allocated to social development including social welfare, health and education.

Gross domestic product (GDP) will shrink 5.2 percent in 2020, compared with a previous forecast for a decline of 3.6 percent, the central bank said in its quarterly review in September – the UAE economy last contracted by over five percent in 2009, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

GDP in the Arab world’s second-largest economy dropped an estimated 7.8 percent last quarter after a 0.8 percent contraction in the prior three months.

Frost & Sullivan’s Gulf Cooperation Council Region Mega Trends, Forecast to 2030, said the region is expected to witness “impressive growth” through to 2030, driven by global and regional mega trends.

The report said the pandemic and diminishing oil prices caused the contraction in 2020 but, in the optimistic scenario, there will be signs of economic recovery by the second quarter of 2021.