Institute of International Finance remains upbeat on Oman’s economy

The Institute of International Finance (IIF) has delivered an upbeat assessment of Oman’s economy, despite the double whammy of lower crude revenue and the virus pandemic take a heavy toll on the country’s finances.

According to previous reports from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the sultanate is on course to rack up the steepest budget deficit since 2016 at nearly 19 percent of gross domestic product.

The economy is seen contracting ten percent, the most among Arab Gulf nations, the fund estimated in its latest outlook.

However, in a new report, the IIF said that the country has shown a strong financial response to maintain the resilience of the economy during the current crisis.

The report highlighted that the sultanate had begun a set of financial measures to deal with the repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic, as many ministries were reorganised or merged, with the aim of reducing spending. Other new measures include spending cuts.

While the government also intends to introduce a value-added tax and five percent income tax in early 2021, which is estimated could generate about two percent of GDP in additional non-hydrocarbon revenue.

“The Omani government spending as a share of GDP is 43 percent – much higher than most developing and emerging economies. Oman still has ample scope to scale back spending and raise the efficiency of public investment,” said Garbis Iradian, chief economist, MENA of the IIF.

He added that the fiscal deficit will shrink significantly after 2020, supported by spending cuts and tax reforms.

The IIF also forecast that the sultanate’s expected average crude oil export prices for this year will be $4 per barrel higher than IMF forecast; while hydrocarbon production is likely to decline by only two percent in 2020.