By Eddie Taylor

Wed 4 Nov 2020 12:13 PM

US election 2020: the state of play as votes are counted

Arabian Business's US correspondent Bernd Debusmann talks to Eddie Taylor about the emerging picture in the race for the White House

The US Presidential Election hangs in the balance on Wednesday morning as neither President Trump nor his challenger, Joe Biden, were able to claim the 270 electoral college votes required. In a race that has proven to be much tighter than the polls suggested, Joe Biden is still some way short of his target as key battleground states such as Texas and Florida were confirmed for Trump.

Arabian Business’s US correspondent Bernd Debusmann described the emerging picture with Eddie Taylor, revealing a country that is no closer to healing the social and cultural divide that has marked the last four years.

