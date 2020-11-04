Tourism spending slumps in Lebanon amid coronavirus, economic crisis

Spending by visitors in Lebanon declined by 73 percent year-on-year in the first nine months of 2020, according to new figures.

Global Blue, the value-added tax (VAT) refund operator for international shoppers, said the figures cover purchases on which visitors claimed VAT refunds in the country.

Lebanon used to be ranked first as a major destination for tourists and the Middle East region but due to the deteriorating economic conditions since the October 17 uprising last year, the country of cedars can no longer compete with the likes of Dubai.

Around two million tourists visit Lebanon each year, drawn by the country’s picturesque beaches and mountains, ancient ruins and renowned food, drink and nightlife.

The spread of Covid-19 and the strict measures to contain it across the world added to the misery of the tourism sector in Lebanon which accounted for 18 percent of GDP in 2018.

Visitors from the UAE accounted for 15 percent of total tourist expenditures in the first nine months of 2020, followed by visitors from Saudi Arabia, Syria, Egypt and Kuwait.

However, spending by visitors from Kuwait fell by 88 percent, Saudi Arabia (81 percent) and the UAE (60 percent), according to the figures.

Beirut drew 75 percent of tourist spending so far this year while fashion and clothing accounted for 54 percent of total expenditures.

According to the data, the total number of refund transactions by visitors dropped by 81 percent in the first nine months of 2020 as tourism in Lebanon suffered another huge blow with the Beirut Port explosion on August 4 when 2,060 restaurants and 163 hotels out of 250 hotels in Greater Beirut were severely damaged, with losses exceeding $1 billion.