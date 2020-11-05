US election uncertainty stokes fears of mounting unrest

Despite fears of widespread unrest, looting and potential violence in the event of a contested election, only a few scattered protests and incidents have been reported in the United States since Tuesday’s election.

As of Wednesday evening (US time), the results of the election remain unclear. While President Donald Trump has declared victory and vowed to pursue to mount legal challenges, analysts believe his path to re-election has narrowed as counting continues across key battleground states.

A number of new organisations – including the New York Times – have declared Biden the winner in both Wisconsin and Michigan, with a slim lead in the yet uncalled state of Arizona. Officials in another state, Pennsylvania, has said that tabulating the final results could still take several days.

The prolonged uncertainty surrounding the result, however, has stoked fears of mounting unrest. Ahead of the election, stores in major cities including Washington DC, New York City, Philadelphia and Los Angeles were boarded up to prevent looting.

To date, however, relatively few demonstrations have taken place.

In Washington DC, approximately 1,000 protesters gathered at Black Lives Matter Plaza just north of the White House, where they chanted “whose streets? Our streets!” and “no justice, no peace.”

While four people were taken into custody by police for resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and assault, the event was largely peaceful.

Several blocks away, however, police reported that a pro-Trump activist and at least one other person were stabbed and taken to hospital.

People participate in a protest in support of counting all votes as the election in Pennsylvania is still unresolved on November 04, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Image: Getty Images

While police officials initially suggested that the victims were affiliated to the Proud Boys – a violent far-right organization founded in 2016 – Washington police chief Peter Newsham later said that their affiliation remains unclear.

“We don’t have a motive at this point,” he told reporters.

Other, largely peaceful protests were reported in other cities across the country, including Philadelphia, Portland, and Los Angeles.

In New York City, hundreds of anti-Trump protesters marched through the streets of Manhattan on Wednesday, calling on authorities to count all votes despite the President’s opposition.

On Tuesday, New York City mayor Bill de Blasio said that the city is “ready for any eventuality” over the coming weeks.

“There are no major protests scheduled at this point,” he added. “Here’s the bottom line: our job representing you is to make sure everyone votes, everyone is heard, and to continue in that spirit in the days and weeks ahead, whatever the outcome, no matter how long it takes.”

In the aftermath of the Trump campaign’s vow to mount legal challenges to continued vote counting, a number of isolated but non-violent incidents were reported across the US.

Protestors take to the streets as results of the presidential election remain uncertain on November 4, 2020 in New York City. Image: Getty Images

In Detroit, for example, dozens of pro-Trump activists pounded on the doors and windows of a vote tally room, while in Nevada an unidentified man interrupted an election registrar press conference accusing the “Biden crime family” of “stealing” the election.

Despite the relative calm, experts have warned that continued disputes about the election results have led to an increased likelihood of violence.

The website ‘Just Security’, which is based at the Reiss Centre on Law and Security at New York University School of Law, for example, warned of “an elevated risk of post-election violence and instability.”

“Perceptions of electoral and judicial legitimacy could directly increase the risk of instability if electoral procedures break down or court rulings are seen to decide the outcome,” the website wrote on Wednesday.

“They could also indirectly increase risk as a by-product of how political leaders, the public and the media interact with these institutions immediately after the election,” it added.