New orders, jobs shrink as Lebanese private sector fights to survive economic crisis

Business conditions in the Lebanese private sector continued to be tough in October as new orders and jobs shrank and inflation accelerated.

According to the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) compiled by IHS Markit, October’s PMI reading of 43.3 represented the softest decline for three months.

The downturn in operating conditions was partially driven by another contraction in output at the start of the fourth quarter while a further decrease in new orders was witnessed during October.

Although the rate of decline eased to the softest since July, it remained much faster than the historical average. Anecdotal evidence indicated that both the ongoing liquidity crisis and the coronavirus pandemic were continuing to hinder demand.

Sarah Hadchiti, a research analyst at BlomInvest Bank, told Arabian Business: “Despite the continuous deterioration in business conditions, many of the PMI sub categories improved in October compared to September. However, businesses are struggling to survive, facing both supply and demand shocks due mainly to foreign currency shortages and surges in inflation, restrictions on withdrawals and transfers, and the spread of coronavirus.”

Aggregate’s new orders received little support from international markets in the latest survey period, with new export business falling further.

Lebanese companies continued to cut staff numbers in October in the face of weaker demand conditions. The result extended the current sequence of workforce contraction, which began in September 2019.

On the cost front, input prices faced by private sector firms rose at the start of the fourth quarter, with inflation accelerating at its fastest rate in three months.

Lebanese private sector firms also recorded another marked contraction in output during October, with anecdotal evidence suggesting that the vast majority of sectors remained deeply embroiled in the economic crisis.

As was the case in each of the previous six months, sentiment towards the one-year business outlook was deeply pessimistic in October. Negative forecasts were often associated with expectations of a prolonged economic downturn.

“A year has passed since the national protests in October 2019, and policy makers have failed to try to contain the damage and properly manage the crisis, with no serious reforms and recovery plans put in place,” said Hadchiti.