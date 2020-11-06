How Arab and Muslim-Americans may have helped Biden win Michigan

Arab and Muslim voters turned out in unprecedented numbers in the US election and may have ultimately helped former Vice President Joe Biden secure victory in Michigan, according to polling results.

According to an exit poll from the Council on American-Islamic Relations, or CAIR – the largest civil rights organisation for US Muslims, well over one million American Muslims participated in the election.

The data indicates that 69 percent of US Muslims voted for Biden. Another 17 percent voted for President Donald Trump, four percentage points more than he received from the community in 2016.

“The Muslim community’s significant ability to impact the results of numerous races across this country – including the presidential election – was recognized nationally by candidates and the media,” said CAIR national executive director Nihad Awad.

CAIR’s director of government affairs, Robert McCaw, said that there is “no denying” the important role that American Muslims now play in local, state and national politics.

“Now is the time to hold the politicians we elected to office accountable to ensure that the civil and religious rights of all Americans are being upheld and protected,” he added.

Muslim candidates were particularly prevalent in local elections. In San Francisco, for example, six American Muslims were elected to local office, while in Indiana, the first Muslim was elected to the hold a position in the Statehouse.

The actual number of Muslim voters, CAIR noted, may be larger, as its database was compiled by matching state records of registered voters with a list of approximately 45,000 traditionally Muslim first and last names. The database did not include Muslims with uncommon names or names that are common in other communities, such as ‘Sarah’ or ‘Adam’.

Arab-Americans: deciders in Michigan?

In Michigan – a key battleground state that has been called for Biden – Arab and Muslim voters may have had an important role in helping him secure the election.

Emgage Action, a Muslim advocacy group that endorsed Biden, estimated that about 81,000 Muslims cast early and absentee votes in Michigan, where Biden beat Trump by approximately 150,000 votes.

Vice President @JoeBiden vowed to “end the Muslim Ban on day one” in office. This year, compassion and equity were on the ballot, and that is exactly why Muslim communities rallied behind Biden. We’re getting close. #EveryVoteCounts #ElectionResults2020 pic.twitter.com/9S61AGeoNg — Emgage Action (@EmgageAction) November 4, 2020

“Where weould the Democrats be without those 81,000 Muslims?” Nada Al-Hanooti, the executive director of Emgage’s Michigan chapter was quoted as saying in the Huffington Post. “Muslims showed up for Biden…and we’re going to expect him to show up for us come January.”

Estimates vary, but in Michigan Muslim and Arab-Americans are thought to constitute between 2.75 and 5. Percent of the vote. In the Detroit suburb of. Dearborn, Arab-Americans constitute nearly half the population.

Election forecasts from the Dearborn-based Institute for Social Policy and Understanding ahead of the vote suggested that while 51 percent of Muslim voters leaned towards the Democrats, support for Donald Trump rose from just 13 percent in 2018 to 16 percent in 2019 to 30 percent in 2020.

As of Friday morning (US time) the results of the US election remain unknown, with Biden on the brink of securing the 270 necessary electoral college votes while counting continues in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Arizona and Nevada.