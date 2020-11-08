Dubai Start-up Hub reports 263% growth in membership

Dubai Start-up Hub recorded a 236 percent year-over-year surge in membership during the first half of 2020, despite the economic crisis caused by the global coronavirus pandemic.

Membership of the hub, an initiative of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, reached 1,568 in H1-2020, compared to 466 in the same period last year, while a 13 percent average monthly growth was observed. Meanwhile, 1,200 entrepreneurs benefitted from Dubai Start-up Hub’s programmes and 23 webinars, bringing the total number of beneficiaries to over 8,200.

UAE nationals accounted for a quarter of all beneficiaries in the first six months of the year, while 30 Emirati entrepreneurs are now one step closer to launching their businesses after graduating from the first-ever Emirati Development Programme earlier this year.

From a global perspective, Dubai Start-up Hub collaborated with more than 70 business incubators in countries across the world during Q1 and Q2, including India, USA, UK, Russia, Hungary, Germany and China, and received more than 50 percent of international start-up applications for its core programmes.

Among new members, Dubai Start-up Hub attracted a large volume of high-potential start-ups specialising in fintech, healthtech, education, e-commerce, sustainability, wellness and supply chain.

In addition, Dubai Start-up Hub witnessed growing interest and record participation among international start-ups, and within the Indian, Chinese and African markets in particular.