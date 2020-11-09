Reforms to personal status law will increase expats’ confidence in UAE

Recently announced amendments to the UAE’s family and personal laws will make expats feel more at home in the country.

The changes cover divorce, wills and inheritance along with potentially affecting lifestyle choices such as alcohol consumption and cohabitation.

“Prior to the changes in the law, when a family member passed away their assets would be divided as per sharia law and expats from Europe or North America are not used to that. Whereas now, personal citizenship will actually dictate how things are going to be divided,” said Lewis Delaney, senior associate at Finsbury Associates, a wealth management and financial planning firm.

These amendments, which were announced on Saturday and are effective immediately, will encourage expats to invest in the UAE and retain assets in the country, explained Delaney.

“A lot of people don’t keep any money here and that’s because they worry that if anything happened to them, it would not be easy for their family to access it. Spouses out here tend to not work so if anything happens to the working spouse, it is very difficult for their family to access any of that money,” said Delaney.

“So this gives people more confidence to save money in the UAE and to keep money in local banks as opposed to sending everything home or saving into offshore accounts,” he explained.

Delaney stresses the need for expats to have their will registered in UAE courts, or to set up one in the country, for it to be admissible. “The changes to the law do not amend the need to have a will drafted here or to register one with the UAE courts,” he said.

These reforms are the latest in a series of changes designed to make the UAE more competitive in a post-Covid world.

“I think the government has done this to encourage more people to come here again. This year, with Expo 2020, they were hoping Dubai would see a bigger tourist and residence influx with more people coming here to work, set up businesses and create business partnerships in the region. That hasn’t happened because of Covid,” said Delaney.

“I think these laws will probably be an asset to stimulate that and say come to Dubai and set up strategic partnerships here because we are ensuring that your assets are going to be subject to the laws of your citizenship,” he continued.

Last month, Dubai launched a virtual visa scheme, which allows remote working professionals from all over the world to relocate to the emirate with their families and have access to all services including schooling and telecom.

In September, the emirate launched a retirement programme for resident expatriates and foreigners over the age of 55.

Dubai has also recently launched the Virtual Company Licence, which allows global businesses to access a regulated e-commerce platform populated by Dubai-based companies, while also exploring new markets and investment opportunities digitally.

Cases of divorce among expats will also be resolved according to the laws of the couple’s home country, said Delaney, whereas previously they were subject to sharia law– which tends to favour the male in the relationship.

“This gives more protection to women in a situation of divorce,” explained Delaney.

One of the significant changes to the personal affairs law, according to Delaney, is the decriminalisation of ‘actions that don’t harm others’, which potentially includes cohabitation.

“As we all know, many expats live with their partners here but legally that was not allowed to date whereas now people can come here without the anxiety or uncertainty of what would happen,” explained Delaney.

“It is also part of this idea of encouraging people to move here and work here and get that confidence in the region,” he continued.