Dubai free zone opens Shenzhen office to usher in new wave of China tie-ups

Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) has announced the official opening of a representative office in Shenzhen, China, that is expected to usher in a new wave of business opportunities to Dubai.

The office is in partnership with Yingtian Global which has supported more than 300 Chinese businesses expand in the MENA region.

The Dubai free zone said having a physical presence will bring DMCC to the doorstep of Chinese businesses and offer a simpler route to the company set up process in Dubai without the requirement to travel.

The office will provide advisory and consulting services in a common language, a convenient time zone and provide a host of services such as witnessing signature and verifying documents, it said in a statement.

DMCC added that the opening of a representative office in Shenzhen, a commercial and financial centre, will enable it to identify business opportunities, connect with potential partners and attract businesses to Dubai through a faster and more efficient process.

DMCC has also developed a dedicated Chinese website for the representative office.

Ahmad Hamza, executive director – Free Zone, DMCC, said: “China has always been an important market for Dubai and DMCC, and we have played a main role in developing the bilateral trade relations over the years. Sitting at the crossroads of the world, DMCC is eager to support Chinese businesses establish a foothold in the Middle East and beyond.

"The opening of this representative office will allow us to work closer with the Chinese business community and unlock a host of opportunities. It will also further the longstanding commercial relationship that exists between the UAE and China, and reinforce our support to both the Dubai Silk Road strategy and the One Belt One Road Initiative and the mutual business potential they will bring.”

China remains Dubai’s largest trading partner with AED66.4 billion worth of trade in the first half of 2020. DMCC is already home to 544 Chinese companies, equating to nearly 10 percent of all Chinese businesses registered in the country.

Li Feng, general manager of China Business Centre DMCC, Yingtian Global, said: “The opening of a representative office in Shenzhen reaffirms the real commitment by DMCC to enhance the ease of doing business for the Chinese community. Dubai without a doubt presents the ideal ecosystem for Chinese businesses looking to expand across the Middle East and we are confident that DMCC will enable those companies to seamlessly tap into a vast array of opportunities.”

The opening follows a survey which highlighted the importance of China to UAE businesses.

According to new data from HSBC, 83 percent of companies based in the UAE expect sales in or exports to China to increase in the next 12-24 months despite the impact of coronavirus.

This makes the UAE the fourth most optimistic country in the world behind Malaysia, Mexico and Singapore.

Among the biggest reasons are increasing speed to market and China’s growing consumer demand, the companies said.

Neither the Covid-19 pandemic nor geopolitical tensions seem to have dimmed China’s attraction as both a destination market and a key player in global supply chains.