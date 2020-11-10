Abu Dhabi non-oil trade figures show Q3 coronavirus rebound

Abu Dhabi’s non-oil foreign trade saw a rebound from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic in the third quarter of 2020, achieving growth of 10 percent compared to the same period last year.

According to figures released by the General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs, Q3 trade totalled AED55 billion ($15 billion), with imports of AED21 billion, exports of AED25 billion, and re-exports of AED9 billion.

Gold and jewellery contributed AED15 billion in the third quarter, followed by machinery, appliances and electrical equipment and parts, minerals and transport equipment.

Saudi Arabia maintained its top position as one of Abu Dhabi’s most important strategic foreign trade partners during Q3, with trade amounting to AED32.10 billion, followed by Italy with AED8 billion, Hong Kong with AED7 billion, the US with AED4 billion, and China with AED3 billion.

For the nine months to September, Abu Dhabi’s non-oil foreign trade sector totalled AED151.18 billion despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

The sector also distributed imports worth AED69.33 billion, exports worth AED55.37 billion, and re-exports worth AED26.48 billion, with no year-earlier figure disclosed.

Saudi Arabia topped the nine-month trade figures with AED32.22 billion, followed by the US with AED10.70 billion, Italy with AED9.85 billion, China with AED9.83 billion, Hong Kong with AED7.24 billion, Switzerland with AED7.22 billion, Japan with AED6.61 billion, India with AED5.83 billion, the United Kingdom with AED4.11 billion and Kuwait with AED4.08 billion.

Pearls, precious stones and precious metals accounted for the highest-grossing commodity, amounting to AED27.64 billion, showing a growth of 157 percent compared to the same period last year.