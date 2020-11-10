Can the G20 help to shape Saudi Arabia’s economic future?

As countries, cities, towns and citizens look for leadership to guide them through the coronavirus crisis, this year’s G20 summit in Riyadh may be the most vital meeting in a generation, despite the leaders of the most powerful nations in the world being unable to meet up in person.

All eyes will be on the kingdom on November 21-22 as the G20 ‘meets’ under the presidency of Saudi King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, a culmination of online discussions, forums, working groups and ministerial meetings all held remotely under the theme of ‘Realising Opportunities of the 21st Century’, with a particular focus on empowering people, safeguarding the planet, and shaping new frontiers.

Back in those halcyon days at the start of the year, research from Jadwa Investment forecast the G20 presidency would deliver a 0.2 percent boost to the kingdom’s non-oil private sector GDP.

Instead, as a result of the Covid-19 crisis and low oil prices, Saudi is staring down the barrel of a 3.8 percent budget contraction this year, according to the country’s finance ministry, although this is expected to expand 3.2 percent in 2021.

Scott Livermore, ICAEW economic advisor and chief economist at Oxford Economics, tells Arabian Business the short-term gains from hosting the G20 summit have become yet another casualty of Covid-19.

“Holding the G20 physically might have resulted in even more media coverage, and better bilateral discussions between countries,” he says.

“Also, short-term economic benefits for the tourism sector (through higher hotel occupancy, consumption, etc) cannot be realised through the virtual G20.”

What is possibly more difficult to quantify is the long-term impact of the Saudi presidency, although few can argue the contribution of the group under King Salman to addressing the fight against coronavirus.

At the initial height of the crisis, back in March, leaders of the Group of 20 major economies agreed to inject over $5 trillion into the global economy to limit job and income losses from the virus in a spirit of solidarity not seen since the G20 was created during the 2008-09 financial crisis.

This was followed in June with a pledge of more than $21bn to fight the pandemic.

Daniel Howlett, regional head of commercial banking for HSBC in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey, tells Arabian Business: “Bold policy recommendations proposed during Saudi Arabia’s G20 leadership, such as for a commitment to open trade from the Business 20 Trade and Investment Taskforce, make persuasive cases for positive post-pandemic change that can be measured in trillions of dollars.

“Covid-19 has provided businesses and policymakers globally with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to truly consider the future of almost everything – transport, markets, consumer engagement, digital development, city planning – so that they can build back better.

“The Middle East has a strong entrepreneurial spirit, and we see that very clearly in how companies are adapting to new ways of working and accelerating transformation plans. We’re optimistic that the G20 will chart a post-pandemic economic recovery for generations to come.”

Collectively, G20 members represent around 80 percent of the world’s economic output, two-thirds of global population and three-quarters of international trade.

Hisham Farouk, CEO of Grant Thornton UAE tells Arabian Business it is a perfect opportunity to showcase Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East region, to a global audience.

He says: “This year’s forum carries an even greater importance given the recent global economic shakedown as a result of the pandemic. To that effect, it is most auspicious for the forum to be held in KSA to make sure the region’s financial and socioeconomic growth is prioritised and discussed before the finance ministers, central bank governors, and key global leaders.

“Also, and in addition to demonstrating the rich culture of the Middle East, KSA will be able to showcase the innovative and ground-breaking visions of the key GCC members, such as Saudi Vision 2030 and UAE Innovation Strategy, to solidify global cooperation and to become a key player in finding solutions for the world’s most pressing challenges during these unprecedented times.”

(From left) Scott Livermore, ICAEW economic advisor and Hisham Farouk, CEO of Grant Thornton UAE

The kingdom’s ambitious Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman has introduced multiple economic and social innovations in a country where public life was once severely curtailed by uncompromising religious police.

Under the reform drive, women are allowed to take the wheel of cars after a decades-old driving ban was scrapped, and permitted to go to stadiums to watch sports and concerts.

Cinemas were reopened after many years of closures, noisy parties are permitted, and authorities turn a blind eye as shops remain open during prayers times – a grave offence in the past.

The metamorphosis has been widely welcomed in a country with a large youth population, and endorsed by clerics perceived to be pro-government.

And while this has been afforded widespread media attention, the Riyadh summit will give the kingdom’s leaders the chance to affirm the progress that has been made.

Livermore adds: “The G20 meeting is a good opportunity to showcase Saudi Arabia’s international role and significant domestic advancements that have been made, as well as to signal that key pillars of Vision 2030 are on track, even if this has to be done virtually. This should awaken investor interest in Saudi Arabia, although business benefits will probably need to wait for the post-Covid-19 era to be seen in earnest.”

Former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown told the Business 20 (B20) conference last month that the world is currently “at a crossroads” as a result of higher tariffs, building up walls, anti-immigration policies and protectionism, in general.

This is alongside an “aggressive form of nationalism”, typified by US President Donald Trump, who famously launched his ‘America First’ campaign during his inauguration speech four years ago, but one also employed by countries such as China, Russia and India.

Held as the business voice and a prelude to the G20, Brown said: “The G20 was built around the idea that growth to be sustained has to be shared and that the real enemy of each of us is not another country, but poverty, squalor, pollution, disease, chaos, war and hopelessness.”

Quite what the virtual G20 summit will look like this year remains to be seen, but there is a huge opportunity for the group and the kingdom to make a clear statement of intent going forward.