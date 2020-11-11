Increase in Gulf-India air travel predicted as Covid spike finally relents

Business activities in India across industries, especially in the travel, hospitality and FMCG sectors, are expected to see a faster recovery in the aftermath of a significant fall in active coronavirus infections, experts have said.

India saw active cases drop below the 500,000-mark for the first time after 106 days, the data from the federal ministry of health and family welfare released on Wednesday revealed.

“There is a lot of pent-up demand from travel, and these should convert faster to bookings if the active cases remain under control,” Aditya Agarwal, head of corporate strategy at Cleartrips, told Arabian Business.

“We expect this to sustain moving forward for both domestic and international travel. We also see healthy interest in the Middle East – India routes now,” Agarwal said.

Agarwal said Cleartrip expects to benefit from this (falling active Covid cases) by virtue of being market leaders in India and the India-Middle East corridors.

Business leaders from other industries, however, urged the need to remain cautious despite the current trend of falling virus infection numbers in the country.

“It is certainly an important milestone. We should however remain cautious as the festival season is starting and not let up on precautions should be done,” Sameer Nagarajan, an FMCG and retail sector expert, told Arabian Business.

“At a macro level, the season may stimulate demand and if these three – falling virus infection cases, encouraging news on vaccine development and the onset of festive season – are viewed in totality, there may be a good outcome.

“I would see FMCD, FMCG and retail as some examples of an immediate lift, with some other sectors following close behind,” said Nagarajan, who previously headed the HR functions at Unilever and Dabur International.

Travel and hospitality industries are seen to be the immediate beneficiaries of the trend of shrinking cases.

“This quarter we have seen a revival in bookings catalyzed by easing of restrictions and the onset of the festive season. The recent reduction in active cases will further build confidence amongst all stakeholders,” Agarwal said.

Cleartrip, an online-based travel and tourism service provider, however, said the pandemic has changed customer behaviour.

“Customers are now placing a high degree of emphasis on safety and flexibility. The warm reception to our products such as TravelSafe and Flexifly demonstrates that this shift to safety and flexibility is here to stay,” Agarwal pointed out.

India reported 44,281 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of total infection in the country to 8.63 million.

The death toll in India reached 127,571, after 512 new fatalities were reported in the same period.

At present, there are 494,657 active cases in the country, accounting for 5.73 percent of the total caseload.

The country was reporting the highest daily infection numbers globally at over 90,000 cases during the early period of September.

During this period, infections surged significantly in states like Kerala, which was attributed to, among other things, the large arrivals of expat Indians from the Gulf region.