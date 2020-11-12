Lebanese stash $10bn at home as confidence in banks stagnates

About $10 billion is understood to be kept in homes across Lebanon as confidence in the country’s banks remains low, the governor of the central bank has said.

Riad Salameh revealed the amount as he repeated his warnings that any bank that fails to increase its capital by 20 percent by the end of February 2021 will be taken over.

During a meeting with the Association of Depositors in Lebanon, he said that it was time for banks and shareholders to “assume their responsibilities by reconfiguring their obligations”.

Lebanon plans to introduce a digital currency next year to restore confidence in the banking sector and transition to a cashless system.

Salameh said: “As for the money supply in the Lebanese market, it’s estimated that there are $10 billion stored inside homes, which requires the establishment of a new regulatory mechanism to restore confidence in banks, including the preparation of a Lebanese digital currency project in 2021, which will help implement a cashless system that allows the cash market to move, locally and abroad.”

Currency in circulation outside the central bank rose 142 percent in the year to date to $16.96 billion, driven by the fear of depositors that their money could be stuck in the banking sector as Lebanon has gradually become a cash economy, with “only cash accepted” becoming the new trend for most Lebanese traders.

With regard to the use of gold reserve, the governor stressed: “Lebanon doesn’t have any natural resources and we must preserve gold because it’s an asset that can be liquidated in foreign markets if we’re faced with an inevitable fateful crisis.”

Riad Salameh, governor of the Central Bank of Lebanon

Lebanon’s gold reserve recorded a 24 percent increase to $17.28 billion in October, according to the central bank’s last figures.

The governor added: “Lebanon is not a bankrupt country, but the financial sector suffers from the repercussions of the regional crisis that Lebanon is unable to liberate from, in addition to targeting it for a period of three years with organised smear campaigns that used a tool to pressure regional divisions. The past five years have been reflected in the national exchange rates.”