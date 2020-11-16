Abu Dhabi expands freelance licences in bid to boost economy

Abu Dhabi has launched a freelancer licence which will allow UAE citizens, residents and non-residents to practice around 48 economic activities.

The move has been approved by the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) and is aimed at stimulating the business and investment environments in the emirate and create more job opportunities.

Previously, freelance licences with issued to UAE nationals only.

The 48 economic activities include fashion design, clothing, natural and aesthetic flowers arrangement, photography studio, event photography, videography, event management, gift packaging, jewellery design, web design, project design and management services, translation, calligraphy, drawing, statistical consultations, agricultural guidance and marketing operations management.

In addition, consultations related to lifestyle development, marketing studies, parliamentary studies, banking and marketing services in the fields of energy, space and logistical consultations, fitness, art works, sculpting, handicrafts, printing services, photocopying, gardening and landscaping, printing on textiles or clothes, plastering, engraving, decoration and soap-making can be practiced with the licence.