Lebanese businesses gain unlikely ally in opposition to coronavirus lockdown

The new lockdown in Lebanon, which began on Saturday to try to halt the march of the coronavirus pandemic, was never going to be popular among citizens and businesses trying to survive during one of the country’s worst economic crises.

But opponents have gained an unlikely ally in Mohamed Fehmy, Lebanon’s caretaker interior minister, the man responsible for implementing the rules.

Prior to the start of lockdown, the General Labour Union and Beirut Traders Association, Association of Lebanese Industrialists and the Lebanese Businessmen Association all voiced concerns about the impact on businesses.

Tighter rules have been imposed across the country as coronavirus infections have continued to spike recently and now total 105,430 cases and 817 deaths as of Sunday.

Fehmy said in a TV interview: “I’m not with the decision to completely close the country and what’s going to happen isn’t a complete closure, with many exceptions that exist. For day-to-day workers, I say there is a promise to provide them with symbolic aid.

“I submitted an alternative plan for the general lockdown, but it was not agreed on for several reasons. If citizens don’t adhere to the decisions of general mobility, the spread of the epidemic can’t be curbed,” Fehmy added.

Monday was the third day of the general lockdown in Lebanon and some businesses contacted by Arabian Business said they were continuing to operate “behind closed doors” despite a ramping up of police patrols to expose rule breakers.

Mohamed Fehmy, Lebanon’s caretaker interior minister

According to the Internal Security Forces (ISF), a total of 5,865 fines had been issued against offenders who did not respect the measures imposed by the authorities over the first two days.

Minister of Health, Hamad Hassan, said that the measures of containment put in place by the authorities were 90 percent respected but some municipalities reported only 70 percent of the closure rules were respected.

The country registered 3,067 new coronavirus cases and 32 deaths in the first two days of the lockdown.

Caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab delivered a message to citizens saying: “The country will begin a nationwide lockdown aimed at avoiding the collapse of the health system and protecting ourselves and our people. The lockdown is an opportunity to raise the country’s health sector’s preparedness in light of the dramatic surge in coronavirus infections over the past weeks.”

He added: “Lebanon’s status is similar to that of other countries around the world, where authorities have to trade-off between the economy and our health and lives. Personally, I choose life and health over the economy, and this is definitely your choice too, for the economy becomes meaningless if we lose our lives.”

Monday was the third day of the general lockdown in Lebanon

Dr Firas Abiad, who heads the Rafic Hariri government hospital in Beirut, said the facility could no longer accommodate patients transferred from other hospitals for lack of beds.

The World Health Organisation says 1,560 Lebanese health workers have tested positive since February.

As Lebanon is implementing the odd/even licence plate rule, Arabian Business reported that streets were quieter in Beirut and other large cities, despite reports of some regions ignoring lockdown or orders to close venues.

Movement of vehicles on roads is restricted to vehicles with registrations ending in odd numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and even numbers on Tuesday, Thursdays and Saturdays. Driving on Sundays is not permitted.

Shops, restaurants, cafes, gyms, bars and nightclubs have been ordered to close during the two-week lockdown until the end of the month. The government’s decision also includes a curfew, ordering citizens to stay at home from 5pm to 5am.

Lebanese police patrolled the streets of the capital Beirut and other cities ordering shops to close while also setting up checkpoints to fine vehicles that violated the odd or even number plates car bans.

Arabian Business spoke to some citizens and businesses during the lockdown. They doubted the success of the lockdown in curbing the spread of the pandemic.

Hanine, a pharmacist in Achrafieh, Beirut, who declined to give her surname, said: “How will the lockdown succeed in curbing the spread of the pandemic, while Beirut International Airport and more than half of the economy is still operational? How will it succeed when the interior minister declares his opposition to the general lockdown?”

Many Lebanese attribute the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic to the reopening of Beirut International Airport in July, without this step being accompanied by strict quarantine measures for arrivals from affected countries.

A garage in Ras al-Nabeh, Beirut, which was supposed to comply with the lockdown, closed its doors, but the employees still work inside. Farid Jaara, 45, owner of the garage said: “The Minister of Interior by opposing the way the government implemented the lockdown has encouraged us indirectly to defy it. We can’t afford to stay at home without work and there are employees who live day-by-day. They don’t have enough money to live without work and the government didn’t give us any kind of help.”

Tighter rules have been imposed across the country as coronavirus infections have continued to spike

A restaurant in Gemmayzeh, Achrafieh, damaged by the Beirut Port blast on August 4, also continues to operate behind closed doors.

Jad, 40, the owner, said: “We barely survived the port explosion. Without any help from the government or any compensation from the insurance company, we repaired the restaurant to work and not to close. We apply the strictest social distancing standards to preserve our health and the health of our customers, and we are not the cause of the spread of the pandemic. So, let the government tighten its measures in areas that violate all government decisions related to combating the outbreak of the coronavirus.”

The lockdown comes as Lebanon is experiencing its worst economic crisis in decades, leading to criticism of the closure by business owners who cannot afford the loss of revenue. Over the past year, the local currency shed 80 percent of its value and tens of thousands of people have lost their jobs.