Posted inPolitics & Economics

Saudi wealth fund cuts holdings in US stocks by $3bn

Public Investment Fund cuts its US holdings to $7bn but holds on to $2.7bn stake in Uber

Saudi wealth fund cuts holdings in US stocks by $3bn
Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund has reduced its holdings in US stocks by $3 billion in the third quarter, mainly by selling stakes in exchange-traded funds that track the real estate and materials sectors.

The Public Investment Fund cut its US holdings to $7 billion from $10.1 billion, leaving a $2.7 billion stake in Uber Technologies as its largest US traded holding, according to a regulatory filing.

The fund spent billions of dollars buying shares in companies including Facebook, Citigroup and Walt Disney in March at the height of the pandemic-driven sell-off.

As markets rebounded, it largely exited those positions and bought into exchange-traded funds focused on utilities and materials sectors.

Handed $40 billion earlier this year to buy global stocks, the Public Investment Fund will plow the same amount into the domestic economy next year and again in 2022.

Some of the local investments could be funded by liquidating existing assets, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in a rare statement last week.

