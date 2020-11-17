Sir Martin Sorrell talks US-China tensions, coronavirus and Joe Biden

Top British businessman, Sir Martin Sorrell, has admitted the tensions between the US and China are a “worry”, and he doubted whether this week’s meeting of the G20 in Riyadh will solve the issues.

Sir Martin was the founder of WPP, the world’s largest advertising and PR group, both by revenue and the number of staff. He retired from WPP in acrimonious circumstances in April 2018 as the longest-serving chief executive of a FTSE 100 company and went on to found S4 Capital, a marketing services company, which was recently valued at $3 billion.

The G20 Summit, the fifteenth meeting of the Group of 20, is being held in Riyadh this week on Saturday and Sunday, under the presidency of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Tanween innovation and creativity conference in Saudi Arabia, Sir Martin told Arabian Business: “From a geopolitical point of view, the thing that worries me most is, and you see the impact of this on the Middle East, is the growing gap between the US and China and the growing friction between the US and China, which I don’t think the Biden administration is going to change significantly.

“I think the approach will change and dealing with the Chinese government, instead of it being volatile and unilateral, I think it will become more predictable and multilateral. I assume the Biden administration will reach out, as it has done already, to secure multilateral support for dealing with China.

“You have this tension, which is understandable. You have the top dog in the world being challenged and the two of them are competitive with one another. The sad thing is we will have two systems. Countries will be forced to choose. We will see in the Middle East, the two countries competing against one another for relationships and development and the like.”

US President-elect Joe Biden will reach out to secure multilateral support for dealing with China, Sir Martin believes

Top of the agenda at this week’s summit will be further plans to tackle the coronavirus crisis that has enveloped the world for much of 2020. The G20 members contributed over $21 billion at the outset of the crisis towards diagnostics, vaccines and therapeutics, while collectively they have injected over $11 trillion to safeguard the global economy and protect financial systems.

The meeting comes this week amid further positive news surrounding potential Covid-19 vaccines. On Monday it was announced that a vaccine from Moderna was almost 95 percent effective in a late-stage trial while Pfizer said it has started a pilot Covid-19 immunisation program in four US states to help refine the plan for the delivery and deployment of the company’s coronavirus vaccine candidate being co-developed with BioNTech.

Top of the agenda at this week’s summit will be further plans to tackle the coronavirus crisis

Sorrell said: “On Covid we are making progress, the vaccine announcements are hugely positive. Obviously there are implementation difficulties but we’ll get through that I’m sure.

“I think by the spring of next year the picture will look very different, very much better.”

He was also confident of progress being made on the climate change front, particularly following the US election result earlier this month which saw President Donald Trump defeated by Democrat rival Joe Biden.

Trump famously pulled the US out of the 2015 Paris Agreement, which was rubber-stamped earlier this year, becoming the first nation in the world to formally withdraw. Biden, meanwhile, has promised the most ambitious climate change policies of any incoming American administration, including a 100 percent clean energy economy and net-zero emissions no later than 2050.

Sir Martin said: “We will get with the Biden administration a more constructive attitude from America in relation to climate change.

“The US-China relations, I think are going to continue to be difficult, so I doubt whether we will see much progress on that third one. But on the first two I think we will see some significant progress,” he said.