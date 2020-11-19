How Britain is leveraging the G20 in Saudi Arabia to seal post-Brexit deals

As Saudi Arabia gears up to host the G20 Summit, the UK is looking to leverage the powerful conference to shore up post-Brexit trade opportunities.

The kingdom is one of Britain’s most important trading partners. The UK exported £6 billion worth of goods and services to Saudi Arabia in 2018 with a further £65 billion pledged in mutual trade and investment.

“The opportunities available to the UK post-Brexit are abundant across the Gulf,” Abdullah Al-Basri, CEO and managing partner of consulting firm Grant Thornton Saudi Arabia told Arabian Business.

“The regional investment plan shared in the form of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 provides a robust platform for the UK, particularly as the kingdom continues to diversity its economies and social structures,” he added.

According to Al-Basri, this year’s summit – being hosted virtually from November 21-22 – could prove to be a “launchpad” for a post-Brexit deal between the UK and Saudi Arabia, particularly as the kingdom seeks partners to help drive its technology and construction markets.

Under the G20 presidency of Saudi King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, a culmination of online discussions, forums, working groups and ministerial meetings will be held under the theme of Realising Opportunities of the 21st Century, with a particular focus on empowering people, safeguarding the planet, and shaping new frontiers.

“This year’s summit needs to enable actionable dialogue, focusing on reinvigorating international trading systems, with countries fostering a collaborative and equality-based model,” said the Grant Thornton CEO.

“Legacy summits have provided an opportunity for Saudi Arabia and the wider region to showcase its transformative and innovative approach to economic diversification, the wealth of resource which the region has, along with fostering a collaborative approach to trade links with other G20 nations to support the vision of the region,” he said.

Scott Lucas, professor at the UK’s University of Birmingham, told Arabian Business the G20 summit would shape and clarify the kingdom’s approach to Britain’s breakaway from the European Union (EU) on December 31.

“The challenge for Saudi Arabia is that there are various players pursuing political divisions; the UK is coming out of the EU and has no clue yet what it will do economically,” Lucas said.

The professor said the summit represents an opportunity for the kingdom to step up onto the world stage and showcase a “cooperative approach”.

However, Lucas pointed out that the opportunities to guide global diplomacy would be “limited” given the necessary virtual format of the conference.

“G20 deals are normally struck on the sidelines of the show,” he said. “Whether it’s possible to achieve diplomacy in breakout rooms remains to be seen.”

According to Al-Basri, the global coronavirus pandemic has raised the stakes for the G20 summit.

“Now in its 21st year, the G20 is navigating one of its greatest economic and social challenges propelled by the global pandemic. The group has both a responsibility and opportunity to realise prospects for the new world in which we live in,” he said.

Taufiq Rahim, executive director of Dubai-based consulting firm Globesight, pointed out that the G20 provides an opportunity for the UK to link the agenda with the G7, which it will host next year.

“Focusing on global economic recovery across these two summits will enable the two countries to not just boost relations but also demonstrate joint leadership,” he said.

Britain’s Brexit woes

Brexit could shave tens of billions of pounds from the UK”s economic growth next year, hampering recovery from its pandemic-fuelled downturn, according to a report.

Industry sectors hardest hit by Brexit, including textiles, chemicals and electrical goods, could see output remain as much as 12 percent down on pre-pandemic levels by the end of next year, consulting firm KPMG said.

In total, Brexit is forecast to cut 2.9 percent from British growth next year, with the economy not reaching pre-Covid levels until the end of 2022 – these figures equate to more than £50bn reduction in growth.

EU and UK negotiators are meeting this week for talks as time runs out to reach a deal by December 31.