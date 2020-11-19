Saudi energy minister eyes carbon emissions deal with the US

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman has revealed reaching an agreement on the reduction of carbon emissions with the United States would secure a solid foundation for future relations with US President-Elect Joe Biden.

Speaking at a G20 event in Riyadh on Wednesday, he said he is confident that the kingdom can continue to enjoy a successful partnership with the United States.

He told a media briefing in Riyadh, ahead of this weekend’s G20 Summit: “I do see a lot of correlation between the potential Biden administration and what they aspiring for in terms of mitigation of climate change and in terms of renewables.

“We have a genuine bilateral programme with a joint aspiration to reduce emissions. If we can help eachother bilaterally in attending to that, it will be a good launching pad for a good relationship with the yet-to-come Biden administration.”

US President Donald Trump famously pulled the US out of the 2015 Paris Agreement, which was rubber-stamped earlier this year, becoming the first nation in the world to formally withdraw.

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman

Biden, meanwhile, has promised the most ambitious climate change policies of any incoming American administration, including a 100 percent clean energy economy and net-zero emissions no later than 2050.

The two-day meeting of the world’s wealthiest nations follows a bitter US election disputed by President Trump. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a staunch Trump defender, will be present in Saudi Arabia during the summit.

It remains unclear whether Trump will speak at the event alongside world leaders, many of whom have already congratulated his rival, President-elect Joe Biden.

In the past, Biden had pledged to make the kingdom a “pariah” as a result of its human rights record. President Donald Trump’s administration, on the other hand, has enjoyed warm relations with Saudi Arabia’s leadership, with the president choosing to go to Riyadh on his first overseas visit in 2017.

But bin Salman said: “People have come and gone, administrations have come and gone, but the very pillars of this relationship still prevail, so I have no worries in my mind that we will, as we have done in the past with all the administrations, we will have a working relationship and we will have a joint energy programme.

“It has been my pleasure. Usually I don’t like to talk about my age, but the very first bilateral meeting, to work out a bilateral joint committee was held in January ’88 during the (US President Ronald) Reagen administration and the energy secretary at that time became the head of the Reagen library. From there on it has been my honour and pleasure of being the attendant of that joint committee.

US President-Elect Joe Biden

“If you can name and figure out how many Republicans and Democrats have came and went over the last 32 years you would know that we have the right structure for collaborative working.”

Bin Salman also highlighted intentions to build on the kingdom’s relationship with China – one of the biggest consumers of oil in the world.

He said: “There is a straight-forward synergy between Saudi Arabia and China. There are straight forward potential for many diverse collaboration programmes, I would argue not just in energy but in the broader sense. But even in energy we will be working with China on many aspects of our renewable energy programme.

“I can name tens and tens of activities that we and China can be involved in and it will bring to both of our countries a great deal of benefits. So as we are with the US, so as we are with the UK, so as we are with many EU countries, so as we are with India, Korea, Mexico, Brazil and all of the G20 countries.

“I fail to see any of the G20 countries where we don’t have a serious both political, economical and even strategical relationship.”