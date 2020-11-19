Saudi Arabia set to raise minimum wage by a third

Saudi Arabia will raise its minimum wage for citizens by a third to SR4,000 ($1,066), according to a statement by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.

The ministry said the decision will be applied five months from Wednesday, without giving an exact date.

The higher minimum wage must be paid for a worker to be counted as part of a company’s quota of citizen employees, the ministry said. Workers paid between the previous minimum wage of SR3,000 and SR4,000 will be counted as half of a Saudi employee.

The move comes as the Gulf’s largest economy is expected to contract sharply this year due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic but the extent of the economic shrinkage will not be as bad as first thought.

According to the International Monetary Fund in June, Saudi Arabia’s GDP was forecast to shrink by 6.8 percent this year, its worst performance since the 1980s oil glut, as low crude prices and coronavirus continued to batter Middle East economies.

But last month in its latest World Economic Outlook, the IMF said the Saudi economy was forecast to shrink by 5.4 percent before delivering 3.1 percent growth in 2021.

In September, Saudi Arabia extended by three months a stimulus program to help businesses still struggling to recover from the effects of Covid-19 but has rolled back its scope.

The initiative, which was due to expire in October, will now continue until January and will support half of all Saudis working in an organisation still affected by coronavirus, sectors including travel, sports and entertainment.

The program originally covered 70 percent of Saudi employees in firms with over five workers and applied to a wider swath of activities across the private sector.