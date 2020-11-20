G20: how the UK and Saudi Arabia can partner for Vision 2030

In a landmark year, the kingdom has become the first Arab country to host the G20 Presidency. This year’s G20 2020 Summit will be a timely opportunity for leaders of the world’s key economies to gather together to shape a successful global response to, and a resilient recovery from, Covid-19.

The UK supports the Saudi Presidency’s overarching ambition for the G20: ‘realising opportunities of the 21st century for all’. To support this, the G20 is working towards a sustainable economic recovery post Covid-19; global health reforms and policies that allow the world to build back in a more sustainable way.

These objectives are perfectly aligned with the UK’s own approach, and the G20’s commitments to addressing climate change and protecting the environment resonate with the objectives of the UK’s Presidencies next year of both the G7 and the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) – which the UK is jointly hosting with Italy.

The G20 responded decisively to the unprecedented global pandemic. Saudi Arabia convened a very timely Extraordinary Leaders’ Summit in April, at which G20 countries agreed to commit ‘to do whatever it takes to overcome the pandemic.’

Along with his counterpart from India, the UK’s Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak (pictured above), brokered a series of economic commitments in a global action plan. The plan’s landmark commitments included a Debt Service Suspension Initiative to help developing countries finance their coronavirus response and recovery programmes. In October, this was extended to June 2021.

The UK will continue to work closely with Saudi Arabia on these and other priorities. The relationship between the UK and Saudi Arabia is multi-faceted; we have a truly historic relationship but also a modern partnership.

Major trading partners

Prior to the onset of the pandemic this year, total trade volume between the UK and Saudi Arabia was to the tune of £12.2bn on an annual basis with significant Foreign Direct Investment made by the UK into Saudi Arabia. The kingdom is the UK’s second largest trading partner in the Middle East.

Britain is a strategic partner for Saudi Arabia. We envisage tremendous opportunities emerging from Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. Certain socially dynamic and mission critical sectors such as healthcare, education, and entertainment, to name a few, have already attracted significant interest from British companies.

Smart city opportunities

Vision 2030 has created opportunities for the development of smart cities that are truly resilient and adaptable to future change. Saudi Arabia’s capital city, Riyadh, has become the fifth smartest city among the G20 capitals, according to the 2020 Smart Cities Index.

And further progress is being driven by ambitious smart city developments such as the $500 billion mega-city Neom, with the developer recently announcing the establishment of 5G network infrastructure.

The process of transforming Makkah into a smart city has picked up pace in recent years with Saudi Arabia aiming to increase the number of pilgrims to 30 million by 2030.

The UK is one of the global leaders in the development of world-class smart cities technologies, and we have a proven track record of working with other countries to help them to achieve their smart city visions.

Collaboration is key for prosperity

As director of trade and investment at the British Embassy in Saudi Arabia, my team and I are working across the kingdom to ensure that UK companies not only understand the scale of these opportunities, but also have access to support from British and Saudi government agencies to help them grow their business in this exciting market.

Collaboration is important to the progress and prosperity of business, both in the UK and Saudi Arabia.

Besides trade, an important bedrock of our relationship has been the historical and cultural links between our two countries. Our people-to-people links continue to flourish.

Before the restrictions on travel owing to Covid-19, over 125,000 British pilgrims visited Saudi Arabia each year to perform Umrah and Hajj. Besides religious tourism, British nationals were the largest group of applicants for e-visas. I expect that when the e-visa programme restarts, more British tourists will visit the many fascinating and historical sites in this country.

World-class education

In a similar vein, around 10,000 Saudi students choose to study in the UK every year. The education sector in the UK is globally recognised. Four UK institutions feature in the world’s top 10, and UK degrees are highly valued by employers worldwide and in the region. These UK institutions also have a stellar reputation for world-class research.

I have seen both from the number of graduates of British universities I have met and from our annual Study UK Alumni Awards how many of them go on to use their British education to make a significant impact in their professions and communities in Saudi Arabia.

The UK is at the forefront of countries leading international efforts to develop a safe and workable coronavirus vaccine that will be available throughout the world at affordable prices. The initial results of recent vaccine developments have given us confidence that we will gradually revert to a sense of normality and will be able to focus with renewed confidence on different aspects of our bilateral relationship.

Besides developing further our historical trade and investment links, the UK is committed to working with Saudi Arabia across a range of sectors which will lead to increased prosperity for our countries and people.

The author of this column is Chad Woodward (pictured above), director of trade & investment at the British Embassy in Saudi Arabia and the deputy trade commissioner for the Middle East and can be contacted at [email protected]