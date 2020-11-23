IMF urges Lebanon tourism rethink as big economic slump looms

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned that nominal GDP and employment growth for tourism-dependent Lebanon could decrease by 5 percent each in 2020.

The IMF said the crisis-hit country would see lingering effects for up five years, as Covid-19 containment measures expose services, especially travel and tourism, to severe disruption and losses.

The organisation urged Lebanon to redouble efforts toward diversification to lower the country’s heavy dependence on tourism.

“Lebanon, in particular, remains in a difficult situation, with a projected contraction of 25 percent for 2020… Deterioration of local currency (whose black-market rate has lost 80 percent of its value since the end of 2019), imposition of informal capital controls by individual banks, and foreign exchange shortages caused a hyperinflationary spiral, resulting in food and electricity shortages and increasing poverty,” the IMF said in its latest report.

The 25 percent figure is in real GDP terms once inflation has been taken into account.

Amid strong opposition from businesses, a two-week general lockdown (November 14-30) was imposed to contain the second wave of the coronavirus.

The country registered 13,869 new coronavirus cases and 104 deaths in nine days of lockdown, bringing the total to 116,476 cases and 900 deaths as of November 22.

Lebanon entered the pandemic with essentially no assessed fiscal space. The deterioration in access to market financing, together with the debt outlook and the consolidation plans for Lebanon, underscore the unsustainability of the debt.

Preliminary data, showed a deterioration of financial soundness indicators in Lebanon, where the nonperforming loans ratio increased to 20 percent.

The IMF said banks with eroded capital and liquidity buffers may be assisted by a mix of private and official support – including capital injections, emergency liquidity assistance and guarantees – considering fiscal space, contagion risks, and enhanced supervision.

The IMF comments come as inflation rose to 131 percent in September from a year earlier, while Lebanon’s central bank’s efforts to support the exchange rate and subsidise basic goods further depleted foreign currency reserves, with liquid foreign assets declining from $36 billion two years ago to less than $20 billion currently.

On August 4, a massive explosion at the Beirut port caused sizable loss of life and physical damages. The event also led to the resignation of the government and renewed protests, exacerbating the country’s difficulties and uncertainties.

The IMF also called on Lebanese authorities to restore the solvency of public finances and ensure debt sustainability; to restore the soundness of the financial system; to pass a legislation that formalises capital controls and to reduce the losses of state-owned enterprises.

The Lebanese government adopted an economic reform program in April, but the IMF said that the Covid-19 pandemic and political disputes have halted progress.