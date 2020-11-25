Why Arab-Americans will never be ignored in US politics again

The 2020 Presidential election in the United States “set the tone” for a future in which political candidates won’t be able to ignore the Arab-American community, according to the co-founder of Arab Americans for Biden.

Although statistics are unclear – largely due to a lack of a separate category for Middle Easterners and North Africans in US census data – community activists believe the level of their participation in the election was significantly higher than in previous electoral cycles.

Among the organisations active in ensuring the Arab-American community voted was Arab Americans for Biden, a grassroots coalition with the stated mission of “working together on informing policy frameworks advocating for our rights and engaging our communities.”

In an interview with Arabian Business, the organisation’s co-founder, Fayrouz Saad, said that she believes that the community has “set a foundation” for the the community’s future political participations and ensure it is not overlooked by candidates.

Fayrouz Saad, co-founder of Arab Americans for Biden

“We will be able to have some data and other things to point to and show future campaigns why it’s important to take the Arab-American vote seriously,” she said.

In the key swing state of Michigan, preliminary statistics indicate that the Arab-American vote may have had an outsize influence on the election.

In the four municipalities with the highest concentration of Arab-Americans (Dearborn, Dearborn Heights, Melvindale and Hamtramck), 68 percent of voters supported Joe Biden, compared to 30.6 percent who supported President Donald Trump.

Additionally, statistics show that more than 43,000 additional voters came out for Biden in heavily Arab-American areas compared to 2016 – a number which factors significantly into Biden’s winning vote margin of 150,000 in the state overall.

“Obviously, the impact in Michigan is unique, because of the big community that is there,” Saad said. “This election was won in the margins of increasing the vote in certain states and getting votes where they [the Democrats] didn’t get votes in 2016.”

We talk about Muslims and Arab-Americans as if they only exist in Michigan, ignoring swaths of us in different states across the country. Great that we’re talking about the Arab-American vote. Yes a large diaspora exists in Michigan. But we exist elsewhere too. Come talk to us. — Danny Hajjar داني حجار (@DanielGHajjar) March 8, 2020

“It all makes a difference at the end of the day and compounds on top of each other,” she added. “We do have communities in swing states and concentrations in areas where it matters. Michigan is one place, Pennsylvania another. We’ve always believed that we are an important constituency and campaigned [for candidates] to take us seriously and be engaged in a thoughtful and meaningful way.”

Ahead of the election, the Biden campaign released an Arab-American “platform” in which the candidate outlined his positions on a number of specific domestic and foreign policy issues that are broadly of interest to Arab-American voters.

“We’d never seen that before,” Saad said. “That sets a tone for the future. That’s meaningful.”

Among the issues and promises outlined in the document were a reversal of the Trump administration immigration policies, efforts to combat anti-Arab discrimination and support for a MENA ethnicity category on the US census.

“The census is an incredibly important issue. For as long as I’ve been involved in civic engagement, this is something that comes up again and again,” Saad said. “The travel ban is another one. That kind of open ups a domino effect. Once the travel ban is lifted, maybe we’ll see refugees start to come in from Arab nations that are on the travel ban.”

Already, Saad said that the Biden campaign is fulfilling its promise to allow Arab-Americans to “have a voice” in the administration. Earlier this week, the Biden campaign named Reema Dodin, a Palestinian-American, as deputy director of the White House Office of Legislative Affairs.

Learn more about Reema Dodin here. Seriously. What a smart pick. Slam dunk. https://t.co/3igOC7AzBq — Wajahat “Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic” Ali (@WajahatAli) November 23, 2020

With the announcement, Dodin – who previously served as Deputy Chief of Staff to Democratic Senator Richard Durbin and on the Judiciary Subcommittee on Human Rights and the Law – becomes the first Palestinian-American to serve as a White House staffer.

“That’s a first step. She won’t be the last,” Saad said. “That’s huge and an incredibly important position.”

